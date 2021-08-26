checkAd

DGAP-News InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 09:08  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

26.08.2021 / 09:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S   R E L E A S E

InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

Düsseldorf (Germany), 26 August 2021 - In the first half of the current fiscal year, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) generated total revenues of EUR 6.768 million. This represents an increase of 9 percent compared to the first half of 2020 (6M 2020: EUR 6.236 million). 

EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) fell by 93 percent from EUR 0.453 million in the first half of 2020 to EUR 0.033 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year, mainly due to increased personnel and marketing costs and higher expenses for cloud services. The EBIT margin was 0 percent (6M 2020: 7 percent). The Group's consolidated result declined to EUR -0.327 million (6M 2020: EUR -0.069 million), and earnings per share decreased to EUR -0.16 (6M 2020: EUR -0.02). Operating cash flow went down by 25 percent to EUR 1.591 million (6M 2020: EUR 2.119 million). 

As of 30 June 2021, liquid funds increased to EUR 8.665 million (31 December 2020: EUR 7.791 million). Equity capital amounted to EUR 13.086 million at the end of the first half (31 December 2020: EUR 13.413 million). With total assets up by 4 percent to EUR 23.253 million (31 December 2020: EUR 22.398 million), the equity ratio was at 56 percent (31 December 2020: 60 percent).

Thus, business development is in line with expectations, so that the outlook, which is outlined in the Group Management Report of the Annual Report 2020, remains unchanged.

The Company's Consolidated Interim Statements for the half-year of the 2021 financial year is now available on the Company's website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.  

About InVision:
Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information: www.ivx.com

Contact:
InVision AG
Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger
Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),
phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de


26.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-66
Fax: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-99
E-mail: info@invision.de
Internet: www.ivx.com
ISIN: DE0005859698
WKN: 585969
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229026

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229026  26.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229026&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

InVision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021 DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021 26.08.2021 / 09:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. P …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Erhöhung des Angebotspreises und Verlängerung der Annahmefrist des ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
DGAP-News: Norddeutsche Steingut AG: Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr 2021 durch die Corona-Pandemie ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:08 UhrDGAP-News: InVision AG veröffentlicht Finanzbericht für das erste Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten