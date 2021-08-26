checkAd

IMDb Helps Audiences in India Discover and Decide What to Watch by Providing Fan Ratings and Other Entertainment Data for PatchWall 4 for Mi Smart TVs

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, today announced a new collaboration with Mi India, India’s #1 smart TV brand, that will integrate IMDb fan ratings and other entertainment data on more than 30 streaming services available on PatchWall 4. PatchWall is a TV user interface for content discovery and streaming and is available exclusively on Mi and Redmi smart TVs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005049/en/

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, today announced a new collaboration with Mi India, India’s #1 smart TV brand, that will integrate IMDb fan ratings and other entertainment data on more than 30 streaming services available on PatchWall 4. PatchWall is a TV user interface for content discovery and streaming and is available exclusively on Mi and Redmi smart TVs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mi India’s licensing of information from the IMDb database of hundreds of millions of searchable items will accelerate the role IMDb plays in helping audiences in India discover and decide what to watch. Fans all over the world rate movies and shows on IMDb’s 1-to-10 scale, and there are over one billion user ratings available. Collections of top IMDb fan-rated titles themed around genres, actors, filmmakers and more will be featured on the PatchWall homepage. With just one click from the movie or show page on PatchWall, users can access information from the IMDb database, including episode listings, images, detailed descriptions, year of release, genre and more.

“IMDb is committed to making it easy and fun for entertainment fans around the world to discover and decide what to watch,” said Col Needham, Founder and CEO of IMDb. “Our new collaboration with Mi India extends our reach to customers of India’s #1 smart TV brand, providing them with IMDb fan ratings and other authoritative data to help them make viewing decisions. IMDb and Mi India share a commitment to bringing a personalized cinematic experience into homes, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

