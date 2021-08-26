checkAd

Empower Clinics Announces First Member of New Expert-Led Advisory Board

Empower welcomes BC Pharmacy Association President and respected educator Annette Robinson

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette Robinson to its inaugural global advisory board, designed to advance the Company's strategic goals through expert advice and guidance.

"We are assembling a diverse board of high-caliber experts and leaders to further Empower's growth agenda," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Annette's credentials, skills and network are unmatched, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to our growing team."

A pharmacist by trade, Annette was elected to the BC Pharmacy Association (BCPhA) Board in September 2017 and currently serves as the BCPhA President and is the board representative for the Canadian Pharmacists Association. Additionally, she has served on the College of Pharmacists of BC Discipline Committee. Annette has worked as a Certified Diabetes Educator (C.D.E) as well as an Insulin Pump and Device trainer.

A BC native, Annette graduated from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Pharmacy. She is a thirty-seven-year veteran of the industry, with experience working as the staff pharmacist for small independent pharmacies, to pharmacy management for the biggest brands in Canada, such as Pharmasave and Rexall.

"I am looking forward to partnering with an innovative and integrated healthcare brand like Empower," said Annette Robinson. "In my roles in both leading pharmacies and its main lobbying association, I can confirm that Empower has a vision that is very timely and relevant to pharmacies across Canada, and likely beyond. Pharmacies need a partner like Empower to offer more diagnostic products and both digital and in-person healthcare services solutions to their clients."

Annette will begin advising Empower Clinics immediately, with further advisory board members to be announced in the fall.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

