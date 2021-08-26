checkAd

Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil its Future Vision for Hydrogen Society at the 'Hydrogen Wave' Global Forum in September

  • Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) to host the forward-thinking 'Hydrogen Wave' global forum online on September 7
  • Three short videos teased ahead of the forum now available on the Group's YouTube channel: [Hydrogen Wave 1 LINK, Hydrogen Wave 2 LINK, Hydrogen Wave 3 LINK]  
  • The Group will showcase its outlook and blueprints for a future hydrogen society, including breakthrough hydrogen mobility ideas and technologies
  • Worldwide broadcast of the Hydrogen Wave will go live on Sep. 7 on the Group's YouTube channel [LINK]
  • Next-generation hydrogen fuel-cell systems and applications to debut at the forum, delivering the technology into new industries beyond the automotive space

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced to host 'Hydrogen Wave', a global virtual forum which represents the Group's plans for a new 'wave' of hydrogen-based products and technologies. The forum will also provide a revealing insight into the Group's future vision of a sustainable hydrogen society.

Hydrogen Wave Teaser Video Image

The forward-thinking forum, which is exclusively online, starts on September 7, 15:00 KST (06:00 UTC), and will be live streamed via the Group's YouTube channel [LINK]. Investigating and exploring the concept of a future sustainable hydrogen society, Hydrogen Wave is open for participation to industry, media and the wider public.

Ahead of the online forum, the Group has released three short teaser videos on its YouTube channel [Hydrogen Wave 1 LINK, Hydrogen Wave 2 LINK, Hydrogen Wave 3 LINK].

It has also launched a microsite (https://www.hydrogen-wave.com/) that provides a glimpse of future hydrogen products and technologies that will be unveiled at Hydrogen Wave.

Following the online forum, the program jumps from the virtual world of Hydrogen Wave into the real-world of a physical exhibition taking place in the city of Goyang, South Korea, from September 8 to 11.

Falling on the 'International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies', an annual September 7 event that was proposed by South Korea and ratified by the United Nations, Hydrogen Wave will demonstrate the future vision for hydrogen energy and a global hydrogen society based on the Group's decades-long rich expertise and experience in hydrogen technology development.

The Group will present its vision of a future hydrogen society by unveiling its exciting plans and business strategies for new hydrogen mobility technology, next-generation fuel cell systems and applications to diverse industries beyond automotive.

State-of-the-art future fuel cell electric vehicles – as well as other innovative applications – will be unveiled during the forum. Cutting-edge hydrogen application systems and products from the Group's affiliates will also be presented at the exhibition, further showcasing and detailing how a hydrogen society can be formed and realized.

