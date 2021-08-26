Interim report April - June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 26.08.2021, 09:33 | 28 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 09:33 | STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Important events during the second quarter In May, Vicore 1 announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Alex Therapeutics for the development of a digital therapeutic (DTx) for patients living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Alex Therapeutics for the development of a digital therapeutic (DTx) for patients living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In June, Vicore announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start the pivotal phase 3 trial with C21 in COVID-19. Important events after the period No important events have occured after the period. Financial overview for the period April 1 – June 30, 2021 Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)

The operating loss was -68.4 MSEK (-27.5)

Loss for the period amounted to -70.4 MSEK (-24.2)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -0.98 SEK (-0.48)

(-0.48) On June 30, 2021 , cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to 514.4 MSEK (318.7 MSEK as of December 31, 2020 ) January 1 - June 30, 2021 Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)

The operating loss was -116.0 MSEK (-56.3)

Loss for the period amounted to -118.5 MSEK (-52.6)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -1.75 SEK (-1.04) Financial summary of the group Amounts in MSEK 2021 Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun





