Interim report April - June 2021

Important events during the second quarter

  • In May, Vicore1 announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Alex Therapeutics for the development of a digital therapeutic (DTx) for patients living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
  • In June, Vicore announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start the pivotal phase 3 trial with C21 in COVID-19.

Important events after the period

  • No important events have occured after the period.

Financial overview for the period

April 1June 30, 2021

  • Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
  • The operating loss was -68.4 MSEK (-27.5)
  • Loss for the period amounted to -70.4 MSEK (-24.2)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -0.98 SEK (-0.48)
  • On June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to 514.4 MSEK (318.7 MSEK as of December 31, 2020)

January 1 - June 30, 2021

  • Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
  • The operating loss was -116.0 MSEK (-56.3)
  • Loss for the period amounted to -118.5 MSEK (-52.6)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -1.75 SEK (-1.04)

Financial summary of the group

Amounts in MSEK

2021

                                                Apr-Jun

2020

                                                Apr-Jun

2021

                                                Jan-Jun

Interim report April - June 2021 STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Important events during the second quarter In May, Vicore1 announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Alex Therapeutics for the development of a digital therapeutic (DTx) for patients …

