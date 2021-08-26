Interim report April - June 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)| 26.08.2021, 09:33 | 28 | 0 |
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Important events during the second quarter
- In May, Vicore1 announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Alex Therapeutics for the development of a digital therapeutic (DTx) for patients living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
- In June, Vicore announced that it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start the pivotal phase 3 trial with C21 in COVID-19.
Important events after the period
- No important events have occured after the period.
Financial overview for the period
April 1 – June 30, 2021
- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
- The operating loss was -68.4 MSEK (-27.5)
- Loss for the period amounted to -70.4 MSEK (-24.2)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -0.98 SEK (-0.48)
- On June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to 514.4 MSEK (318.7 MSEK as of December 31, 2020)
January 1 - June 30, 2021
- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0)
- The operating loss was -116.0 MSEK (-56.3)
- Loss for the period amounted to -118.5 MSEK (-52.6)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was -1.75 SEK (-1.04)
Financial summary of the group
|
Amounts in MSEK
|
2021
Apr-Jun
|
2020
Apr-Jun
|
2021
Jan-Jun
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0