checkAd

DGAP-News Aareal Bank provides loan to Ghelamco Group to refinance a completed development project in Warsaw

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 09:34  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aareal Bank provides loan to Ghelamco Group to refinance a completed development project in Warsaw

26.08.2021 / 09:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank provides loan to Ghelamco Group to refinance a completed development project in Warsaw

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aareal Bank AG!
Short
Basispreis 22,75€
Hebel 14,21
Ask 0,14
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 20,10€
Hebel 13,44
Ask 0,15
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Wiesbaden, 26 August 2021 - Aareal Bank announces the closing of a financing agreement with international real estate investor and developer Ghelamco Group at the end of the second quarter of 2021. As sole agent, arranger and lender, Aareal Bank is providing a senior loan in the amount of €312.5 million to the family-owned real estate group, which is mainly active in the office, residential, retail, leisure and logistics markets.

The loan will be used to refinance a newly constructed development located in the western part of the dynamic business district in Poland's capital. The project comprises modern, high-quality and high-rise buildings in a multi-functional complex, known as "The Warsaw HUB": there are two 130-meter office buildings, together with an 86-meter hotel tower connected by a common podium. The complex is the most innovative project completed by Ghelamco and combines all functions necessary for the operation of a modern business. The 118,000 sqm of floor space includes top-class office and co-working spaces, a conference centre, the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express hotels, retail and service premises and a fitness club.

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) has officially confirmed that the offices, retail spaces and hotels of The Warsaw HUB complex are among the safest in the world, awarding them with a WELL Health-Safety Rating. The three buildings are BREEAM pre-certified. Once all the required certificates are in place, the loan will be converted into a contract in accordance with Aareal Bank's Green Finance Framework.

Christof Winkelmann, Member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank, stated: "We are very proud to have closed this agreement with Ghelamco, who are not only a leading European real estate investor, but especially an outstanding developer in the Polish market. Ghelamco was at the forefront of European companies that entered the commercial real estate market as early as 1991. As such they have shaped the cityscape of Warsaw with award-winning modern buildings, while pioneering the establishment of sustainable standards in the Polish real estate market."

Seite 1 von 3
Aareal Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aareal Bank provides loan to Ghelamco Group to refinance a completed development project in Warsaw DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aareal Bank provides loan to Ghelamco Group to refinance a completed development project in Warsaw 26.08.2021 / 09:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Erhöhung des Angebotspreises und Verlängerung der Annahmefrist des ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
DGAP-News: Norddeutsche Steingut AG: Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr 2021 durch die Corona-Pandemie ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:34 UhrDGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt Ghelamco Group Kredit für Refinanzierung eines fertiggestellten Entwicklungsprojekts in Warschau zur Verfügung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21DWS Group, BNP Paribas, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Pfandbriefbank, Aareal Bank - das rät Fabian Strebin
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
17.08.21Aareal Bank: Gewinnerwartung wird gekürzt
4investors | Kommentare
16.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
13.08.21NORDLB stuft AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
13.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.08.21DZ BANK stuft AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
12.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit EUR 41 Million
PLX AI | Analysen