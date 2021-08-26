checkAd

DGAP-DD Schaeffler AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 09:32  |  14   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2021 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Zink

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.31 EUR 6579.00 EUR
7.325 EUR 93760.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.3240 EUR 100339.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: XGAT


26.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69970  26.08.2021 



Schaeffler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Schaeffler - Ingenieurwesen statt heißer Luft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Schaeffler AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.08.2021 / 09:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Erhöhung des Angebotspreises und Verlängerung der Annahmefrist des ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
DGAP-News: Norddeutsche Steingut AG: Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr 2021 durch die Corona-Pandemie ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:32 UhrDGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
25.08.21Gigantisch! 264-Meter-Offshore-Windturbine von MingYang – so profitieren deutsche Partner
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.08.21Aktien: HelloFresh, Lufthansa, Morphosys, Schaeffler, SMA Solar & Co: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
11.08.21Schaeffler verkauft Geschäft mit Antriebsketten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
PLX AI | Analysen
06.08.21NORDLB stuft Schaeffler auf 'Verkaufen'(6) 
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
06.08.213 Top-Schnäppchen-Aktien aus Deutschland
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Schaeffler: E-Mobilität als Treiber
4investors | Kommentare
05.08.21LYNX: Schaeffler: Kommt hier ein neuer Abwärts-Impuls?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
05.08.21JEFFERIES stuft Schaeffler auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere