Sydbank Falls More Than 2% as Nordea Downgrades
(PLX AI) – Sydbank falls more than 2% in early trading after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy. The analysts said they are less optimistic than Sydbank's expectations that lending will pick up in H2
- (PLX AI) – Sydbank falls more than 2% in early trading after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy.
- The analysts said they are less optimistic than Sydbank's expectations that lending will pick up in H2
