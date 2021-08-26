Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sydbank Falls More Than 2% as Nordea Downgrades (PLX AI) – Sydbank falls more than 2% in early trading after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy. The analysts said they are less optimistic than Sydbank's expectations that lending will pick up in H2



