Green Impact Ventures A/S – postponement of the half-year report

Company announcement nr. 78

Vejle, August 26th, 2021





Due to the long-term trading suspension of Green Impact Ventures A/S´s, cf. company announcement no. 76, which has significantly damaged the company's opportunities for normal operations, the publication of the half-year report is postponed.







About Green Impact Ventures A/S

Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the technology company Waturu ApS (water heaters), the company Watgen Medical A/S (medico) and in the company Aquaturu A/S (Aquaculture).