FLy, the risk-free Launchpad solution for protecting money when investing in an IDO

Participating in an IDO can be lucrative most times for an investor, but at certain times it can be quite tricky searching for the new x100 crypto gem. If you want to know what an IDO is, and its pros and cons - read our article at VRM Research.

Unfortunately, pre-sale & IDO investors are sometimes left holding worthless tokens.

As examples of the cases with such situations, look at Crypto Puzzles IDO results with -92,8% ROI:

And Algo Painter with -82,8%:

It happened for different reasons, such as a developer failed to provide liquidity or initially providing the liquidity only to later remove it (this is called "rug pulling").

Rug Pull

A rug pull is a situation when crypto developers abandon a project and run away with investors' funds. Rug pulls sometimes happen in the DeFi ecosystem, especially on DEXs, where malicious individuals create a token and list it on a DEX, pair it with a leading cryptocurrency like Ethereum.

But once a significant number of investors swap their ETH for the listed token, the creators then withdraw everything from the liquidity pool, driving the coin's price to zero.

Ensuring that you don't fall victim to a rug pull

Decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap algorithmically determine the prices of tokens in a pool depending on the available balances. Check the project's liquidity in a pool before you invest, and check if there is a lock on the token's pool for a certain period. But it's not possible all the time, because not every project adds liquidity to the pool before an IDO.

Even if the project looks reliable and worthy, even if it has well-known investors and companies, it doesn't guarantee positive results. The coin's creators may even create a temporary hype around Telegram, Twitter, and other social media platforms and initially inject a substantial amount of liquidity into their pool to cultivate investor confidence and to drive FOMO that leads more people to invest in the token.

FLy protects customers and investors from the risks of an IDO

Driven by the principles of complete transparency and understanding investors' needs, the FLy team has developed a Launchpad platform that provides its users with a high degree of risk protection within the volatile space of DeFi investing.