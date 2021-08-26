Nabaltec AG confirms preliminary results for the first half of 2021 and matches record highs from 2019

Consolidated revenue of EUR 93.9 million in the first half, compared to EUR 81.8 million in the same period of last year (up 14.8%)

EBIT of EUR 10.5 million in the first six months of the year, compared to EUR 2.1 million in the previous year

EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) of 11.3% in the first half of 2021

2021 forecast raised at the end of July: revenue growth in a range of 11% to 14% (previously: 6% to 9%); EBIT margin of 10% to 12% (previously: 8% to 10%)



Schwandorf, 26 August 2021 - Nabaltec AG published its final data for the second quarter of 2021 today as part of its quarterly report, in which it confirmed the preliminary results. The company posted EUR 93.9 million in revenue in the first half of the year (same period of last year: EUR 81.8 million) and EBIT of EUR 10.5 million, up from EUR 2.1 million in the same period of last year. Its EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 11.3% in the first half of 2021, compared to 2.7% in the same period of last year. EBIT came to EUR 6.6 million in the second quarter (same period of last year: EUR -0.4 million) and second-quarter revenue was EUR 47.9 million, up from EUR 36.4 million in the same period of last year.

"The market recovery in 2021 has so far been more dynamic than expected and by the end of the second quarter, we were nearly able to match our record highs from 2019," said Johannes Heckmann, the CEO of Nabaltec AG. "We are very satisfied with our performance for the year, taking into account the fact that first-quarter results were weighed down by a negative non-recurring effect. Given that markets have been somewhat more stable recently, and due to the excellent outlook, we raised our forecast at the end of July: we now believe that it is realistic to expect an EBIT margin in a range of 10% to 12% and revenue growth in a range of 11% to 14%."