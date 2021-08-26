Dortmund, August 26 th , 2021 - E.ON is now offering the entire AC product portfolio of Compleo, a provider of charging solutions, to its sales companies for business customers throughout Europe. The selection ranges from the innovative wallbox to the fully equipped charging station. By expanding its cooperation with Compleo, E.ON is extending its range of smart, efficient solutions for companies that want to set up charging stations at work or in public spaces.

The strengthened cooperation between the two companies builds on their longstanding, successful partnership. For example, E.ON and Compleo have already jointly set up many charging points in Germany. Models from the charging station manufacturer are already the most frequently connected to the public grid by E.ON Drive throughout Germany.

All charging solutions from Compleo are smart, can be used for billing in compliance with calibration laws, and dynamic load management. The fact that all models are eligible for subsidies in this country is also of importance for the German market. The charging stations have charging points with a capacity of 11kW or 22kW, depending on the equipment, and can be dynamically controlled so that the respective grid connection is not overloaded during operation. This means that even larger company parking lots can be equipped while keeping grid connection costs as low as possible.

"Our cooperation with Compleo in the past has shown that our partner's products can be optimally integrated into our customers' infrastructure. Together with Compleo, we want to use our combined know-how to further advance e-mobility in Europe," explained Mathias Wiecher, Vice President of E-Mobility at E.ON.

"With our smart, efficient charging stations, we enable companies to make an important contribution to sustainable mobility. Our strengthened cooperation with E.ON will enable us to take a further step together with companies in the important expansion of a reliable and future-proof charging infrastructure," added Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo.