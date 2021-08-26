Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and workflow efficiency at ESC 2021

August 26, 2021

Company’s innovative, integrated imaging systems, devices, software, informatics and services support greater efficiency, enabling high-quality care for a growing volume of complex cardiac patients

Early detection, accurate diagnosis, precise treatment and easy follow-up are enabled by data-driven, streamlined workflows

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of its digital experience during the virtual European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2021 Congress, taking place August 27-30, during which it will showcase its latest suite of solutions to help improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease by enabling quick, confident diagnoses, and efficient, effective treatments. During the congress, Philips will demonstrate its continued leadership in cardiology across its integrated portfolio of solutions throughout the entire cardiac care journey, from early detection, diagnosis and treatment, to long-term follow-up.

Cardiovascular disease has become the number one healthcare challenge globally and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide [1]. The costs associated with cardiovascular diseases are rising significantly, with an expected growth in cost of 101% by 2035 [2]. The demands on cardiology departments are higher than ever before, forcing clinicians to balance the delivery of high-quality care for a growing volume of complex patients, while dealing with the pressures to improve departmental efficiency at the same time. Definitive diagnostics, innovative procedures and personalized patient management are essential to help address these most challenging demands.

“From emergency care to diagnosis and treatment, to care into the home, cardiac care teams need the right information and support available at their fingertips across the entire cardiac patient journey,” said Bert van Meurs , Chief Business Leader of Image Guided Therapy at Philips. “Philips is uniquely positioned to integrate imaging, devices, software, informatics and services at each point in a cardiac patient’s journey to help deliver results now, while positioning for future success. At this year’s ESC virtual congress, we continue our longstanding leadership in cardiology, as we demonstrate the latest smart solutions to help improve the precision diagnosis and effective treatment for patients in cardiac care, driving better outcomes and lower cost while improving the patient and staff experience.”