SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gummy market size is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The advent of organic, clean, and natural formulated gummy supplements by key market participants; coupled with increasing customer demand for nutrition with taste and flavor is a major factor fueling the market growth.

Gummies are easy to chew and can be consumed on the go, thereby providing an easy supplementation solution during busy working schedules for adult consumers. Besides, gummies are highly popular among kids due to the availability of different flavors, colors, and attractive shapes.

Moreover, the prevailing trend of adopting preventive healthcare measures by parents since the birth of a baby is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the busy lifestyle of individuals has encouraged on-the-go eating habits; thus, a shifting focus towards an alternative form of nutrients which is expected to stimulate growth for convenient and easy-to-swallow gummy.

Key Insights & Findings:

In 2020, the vitamins application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 55% on account of high consumption of vitamin gummies due to benefits, such as enhanced bone, teeth & ophthalmic health and improvement in overall immunity

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to high product awareness and high per capita spending on healthcare & wellness

The non-store distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Easy availability of a wide range of brands, increasing internet penetration in developing economies, and convenience offered by online platforms are the key factors driving the segment growth

Many companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) as it allows brands to focus more on research & development, product distribution, and branding & marketing activities

In addition, outsourcing also reduces capital-intensive operations, such as the construction of their manufacturing unit, staff training, raw material procurement, procurement of machines, regulatory approvals, and certifications.

Read 138 page market research report, "Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Omega Fatty Acids, Vitamins), By End User (Adults, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Store-, Non-store-based), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research