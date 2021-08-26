checkAd

Gummy Market Size Worth $42.06 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 12.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 10:05  |  30   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gummy market size is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The advent of organic, clean, and natural formulated gummy supplements by key market participants; coupled with increasing customer demand for nutrition with taste and flavor is a major factor fueling the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Gummies are easy to chew and can be consumed on the go, thereby providing an easy supplementation solution during busy working schedules for adult consumers. Besides, gummies are highly popular among kids due to the availability of different flavors, colors, and attractive shapes.

Moreover, the prevailing trend of adopting preventive healthcare measures by parents since the birth of a baby is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the busy lifestyle of individuals has encouraged on-the-go eating habits; thus, a shifting focus towards an alternative form of nutrients which is expected to stimulate growth for convenient and easy-to-swallow gummy.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In 2020, the vitamins application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 55% on account of high consumption of vitamin gummies due to benefits, such as enhanced bone, teeth & ophthalmic health and improvement in overall immunity
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to high product awareness and high per capita spending on healthcare & wellness
  • The non-store distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
  • Easy availability of a wide range of brands, increasing internet penetration in developing economies, and convenience offered by online platforms are the key factors driving the segment growth
  • Many companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) as it allows brands to focus more on research & development, product distribution, and branding & marketing activities
  • In addition, outsourcing also reduces capital-intensive operations, such as the construction of their manufacturing unit, staff training, raw material procurement, procurement of machines, regulatory approvals, and certifications.

Read 138 page market research report, "Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Omega Fatty Acids, Vitamins), By End User (Adults, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Store-, Non-store-based), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gummy Market Size Worth $42.06 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 12.6%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global gummy market size is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. The advent of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Sodium Lactate Sales will total US$ 368.3 Mn by 2031; Future Market Insights Predicts Liquid Form ...
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size to Reach $9.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Fire Protection System Market worth $84.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Electric Power Steering Market worth $32.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from ...
Global Gel Battery Market to Generate $2,776.9 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the ...
Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...