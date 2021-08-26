checkAd

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 39 / 2021)

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 39 / 2021)

26-August-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 39 / 2021)

Stuttgart, Germany, 26 August 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with a full-service provider for healthcare facilities.

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "The fact that a global pioneer in the digital planning and construction of turnkey healthcare facilities has decided to extend the existing contract with RIB makes us enormously proud. In addition, it reflects once again that our customers support us and our platform iTWO 4.0. Together, we will continue to drive forward the digitalization of hospital construction".

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


