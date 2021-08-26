checkAd

SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars’ Surpass 3.0 Million All-Electric Mile Milestone for Its Vehicles

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / California based Phoenix Motorcars, a subsidiary company of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions, recently exceeded the 3.0 million electric mile mark, counting all its fully electric trucks and shuttle buses in operation. This includes its first-, second- and third-generation products that have been driven across a wide variety of end-use applications.

Phoenix Motorcars delivered its first medium-duty all-electric vehicle in 2014. Since then, Phoenix Motorcars continued to innovate, improving its technology, and is now providing its third-generation drivetrain that offers an industry-leading 160 miles of electric range, with four battery pack options to support various customer needs.

All Phoenix Motorcars electric vehicles are built on the Ford E-450 chassis, allowing for an extensive list of cutaway body options to select, including service trucks, utility trucks, flatbed trucks, box trucks, delivery trucks, shuttle buses and school buses. The flexibility of Phoenix Motorcars' product offering has enabled it to support a wide range of fleet customers, ranging from seaports, airports, utilities, cities, municipalities, public transit agencies, U.S. Military, parking companies, hotels, universities, college and corporate campuses and more.

Phoenix Motorcars is driving new innovations as it expands its portfolio of products, services, and technology, continuing on its path of success in the EV industry, including a new residential and commercial charging division, a partnership with EasyMile on autonomous technology, and the upcoming launch of new all-electric vehicles.

"This is a historic moment for Phoenix Motorcars. We are proud of this achievement which demonstrates the capability of our products. It does not stop here though. As a pioneer in the EV space, our strategy has always been innovation and the ability to offer end-to-end solutions for all types of customers. As we continuously meet these milestones, we are achieving our goal of supplying customers with feasible solutions in a joint effort to accelerate clean transportation," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

