Auction of Treasury Bills on 30 August 2021

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:

Name

Stock exchange code

Maturity

DGTB 01/12/2021 21 / IV 98-18346 1 December 2021 DGTB 01/03/2022 22 / I 98-18429 1 March 2022

DGTB 01/06/2022 22 / II 98-18502 1 June 2022 DGTB 01/09/2022 22 / III 98-18692 1 September 2022

The sale will settle on 1 September 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.