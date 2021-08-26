checkAd

Auction of Treasury Bills on 30 August 2021

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:        

Name
 Stock exchange code
 Maturity
DGTB 01/12/2021 21 / IV 98-18346 1 December 2021
DGTB 01/03/2022 22 / I 98-18429 1 March 2022
DGTB 01/06/2022 22 / II 98-18502 1 June 2022
DGTB 01/09/2022 22 / III 98-18692 1 September 2022

The sale will settle on 1 September 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.





