DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Shareholders approve all agenda items at Shareholders' meeting with clear majority
Frankfurt/Main, 26 August 2021 - The shareholders of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) approved all agenda items at yesterday's Shareholders' Meeting with more than 99% percent of the votes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Shareholders' Meeting was again held as a virtual meeting. A total of 81.44% percent of the share capital was represented.
At this year's Shareholders' Meeting, it was resolved, among other things, to fully carry forward the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year in the amount of EUR 74.7 million.
The complete voting results of the PREOS Shareholders' Meeting can be found at the following link: www.preos.de/investor-relations/.
About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.
Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: preos@edicto.de
