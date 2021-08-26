TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (26 August 2021) – On period from 19 August 2021 to 25 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 61,185 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 96.4966 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 779,890 own shares, representing 0.665% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.