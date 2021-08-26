At a Board meeting on 26 August 2021, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the interim results of the Kvika banki hf. group for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Pre-tax profit amounted to ISK 4,626 million (ISK 6,144 million including the profit of TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf. in Q1)

Pre-tax return on weighted tangible equity was 36.4%

Earnings per share for the period were ISK 1.48

Total assets were ISK 245 billion

The group’s equity amounted to ISK 74 billion

The solvency ratio of the financial conglomerate was 1.48 and its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 30.8% at the end of the period

Overall group liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 204%

Total assets under management were ISK 509 billion

At the end of June, full-time employees numbered 322





Very Good Performance of All Divisions

The pre-tax profit of the Kvika banki hf. group in the first 6M of 2021 amounted to ISK 4,626 billion. As the merger of Kvika banki hf., TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf. took place at the end of March, the operations of TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf. are not included in the consolidated income statement for the first three months of the year. The pre-tax profit of TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf. in the first quarter amounted to ISK 1,518 million, making the combined pre-tax profit of Kvika banki hf., TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf. ISK 6,144 million for the first half.

The return on weighted tangible equity before taxes was 36.4% for the period.

Net interest income of Kvika banki hf. amounted to ISK 1,775 million, increasing by 105% compared with the same period in 2020, with the increase in interest income primarily resulting from the altered composition of the loan portfolio and liquid assets, together with favourable trend of funding costs, especially in Q2. Net impairment amounted to positive ISK 104 million during the period, compared with negative net impairment of around ISK 209 million during the first half of last year. Net financial income amounted to ISK 2,558 million, as returns were good on most of the asset markets where the group is active. Fees and commissions continued to grow, with net fee and commission income amounting to ISK 3,514 million, an increase of 17% from the same period during 2020.