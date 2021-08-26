DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update

Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR



26.08.2021 / 11:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Hamburg, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated August 26th, 2021 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 8.00 EUR.