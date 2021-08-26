checkAd

DGAP-News Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 11:08  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR

26.08.2021 / 11:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Hamburg, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated August 26th, 2021 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 8.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, August 26th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

26.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229117

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229117  26.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229117&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBorussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Borussia Dortmund zurück an die Spitze!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR 26.08.2021 / 11:08 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Erhöhung des Angebotspreises und Verlängerung der Annahmefrist des ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Umsatz-und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr - starke Dynamik im zweiten Quartal
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Erstes Halbjahr 2021: Rückgang von Umsatz und EBITDA aufgrund der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:08 UhrDGAP-News: Hauck & Aufhäuser nimmt Coverage der BVB Aktie mit einer 'Kaufen'- Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 8,00 EUR auf
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:52 UhrBVB bereits in Zugzwang - Rose: 'Unser Frankfurt-Gesicht zeigen'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:19 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Borussia Dortmund mit 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
09:14 UhrHAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
25.08.21Delaney wechselt von Dortmund nach Sevilla
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt nach schwacher Vorwoche etwas zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Eingetrübte Unternehmensstimmung lässt Dax-Gewinne abbröckeln
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax-Gewinne bröckeln nach Wirtschaftsstimmungsdaten ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.08.21Zorc schließt weitere Transfers beim BVB nicht aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.08.21SPORT/Kein Tor-Wirbel von Haaland und Co.: Rückschlag für Dortmund
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten