Man Group PLC Form 8.3 - Strongbridge Biopharma plc

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.    KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Man Group PLC/Jersey
Company dealt in STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) $0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealing 2021-08-25

2.    INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS


(a)    Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

  Long Short
  Number   (%) Number   (%)
(1) Relevant securities 1,706,676.00 2.5161 0.00 0.00
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total 1,706,676.00 2.5161 0.00 0.00

(b)    Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
  Number   (%) Number   (%)
(1) Relevant securities    


(2) Derivatives (other than options) 		   


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 		   
Total    

1.    DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a)    Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 121 2.27
Purchase 12,609 2.27
Purchase 96 2.27

(b)    Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD 		Nature of transaction

(Note 6) 		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7) 		Price per unit

(Note 5)
       

(c)    Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)    Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
             

(ii)    Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
     

(d)    Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) 		Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
     

2.    OTHER INFORMATION


Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO

Date of disclosure 2021-08-26
Contact name James Carr
Telephone number +442071447242
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected  
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)  




