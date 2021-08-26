checkAd

XPeng Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

XPeng smart EV fleet (Photo: Business Wire)

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

  • Deliveries of vehicles were 17,398 in the second quarter of 2021, reaching a record quarterly high, and representing an increase of 439% from 3,228 in the corresponding period of 2020 and an increase of 30.4% from 13,340 in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Deliveries of the P71 were 11,522 in the second quarter of 2021, reaching a record quarterly high and representing an increase of 44.5% from 7,974 in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Among the total P7s delivered in the second quarter of 2021, 97% can support XPILOT 2.5 or XPILOT 3.0.
  • As of June 30, 2021, XPeng’s physical sales and service network consisted of a total of 200 stores and 64 service centers, covering 74 cities.
  • As of June 30, 2021, XPeng-branded super charging stations expanded to 231, covering 65 cities.
  • Total revenues were RMB3,761.3 million (US$582.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 536.7% from RMB590.8 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 27.5% from RMB2,950.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB3,584.4 million (US$555.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 562.4% from RMB541.1 million for the same period of 2020, and an increase of 27.5% from RMB2,810.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Gross margin was 11.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative 2.7% for the same period of 2020 and 11.2% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Vehicle margin, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of revenues from vehicle sales, was 11.0% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative 5.6% for the same period of 2020 and 10.1% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss was RMB1,194.6 million (US$185.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB146.0 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB786.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares, non-GAAP net loss was RMB1,096.4 million (US$169.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB769.5 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB696.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB1,194.6 million (US$185.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,141.5 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB786.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares and accretion on preferred shares to redemption value, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB1,096.4 million (US$169.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB769.5 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB696.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB1.50 (US$0.23) for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.38 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2021. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits were RMB32,871.2 million (US$5,091.1 million) as of June 30, 2021.

1 XPeng started mass delivery of the P7 in late June 2020.

“We delivered another record-breaking quarter with new highs recorded in several key metrics, underscoring an accelerated growth trajectory powered by our full-stack in-house technology capability,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng. “Notably, deliveries for the first half of 2021 exceeded the total deliveries for the full year 2020, reaching 30,738, a 459% increase year-over-year.”

“As EV adoption in China and around the world begins to soar, we are excited to lead in this unprecedented disruption opportunity with our outstanding vehicles and fast, seamless iterations of new technologies that are shaping the mobility experience of the future,” Mr. He added.

“Our outstanding second quarter 2021 results reflect XPeng’s leadership in China’s booming Smart EV industry where we continue to introduce innovative technology, differentiated products and premium services,” said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and President of XPeng. “Fueled by strong delivery performance, our second quarter 2021 revenues grew 536.7% compared with the same period of 2020. We also witnessed further improvement in our profitability. In particular, our gross margin continued its upward trend and reached 11.9% in the quarter,” Dr. Gu concluded.

Recent Developments

Dual-primary Listing in Hong Kong

On July 7, 2021 (the “Listing Date”), XPeng successfully listed its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) (the “Listing”). The Company issued a total of 97,083,300 Class A ordinary shares in the global offering. Net proceeds from the global offering, after deducting underwriting fees and commissions were approximately HK$15,823 million, which will be used in accordance with the use of proceeds as disclosed in the prospectus of the Company published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021 (the “Prospectus”). Since the Listing Date and as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not utilized any net proceeds from the Listing.

Deliveries in July 2021

Total Smart EV deliveries of XPeng reached 8,040 in July 2021, representing a 228% increase year- over-year. The July deliveries consisted of 6,054 P7s, XPeng’s smart sports sedan, and 1,986 G3s, XPeng’s compact smart sport utility vehicle (“SUV”). As of July 31, 2021, year-to-date deliveries reached 38,778, representing a 388% increase year-over-year.

Launch of G3i

In July 2021, the Company launched the G3i SUV, the new mid-cycle facelift version of the G3, with deliveries expected to start in September this year. Incorporating the P7’s proven family design language, coupled with a brand-new look, the G3i is equipped with an intelligent in-car operating system and a powerful advanced driver-assistance system.

The Pre-sales for P5

In July 2021, XPeng commenced pre-sales for its third mass-produced model, the P5, XPeng’s smart family sedan, the world’s first mass-produced light detection and ranging (LIDAR) equipped Smart EV. The P5 will officially be launched in China in September 2021 with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. The P5 will be equipped with advanced driver-assistance system features powered by XPeng’s full-stack in-house developed XPILOT 3.5 advanced driver-assistance system, which extended the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) function for highways and expressways to include major urban roads, traffic intersections and other complex city driving scenarios.

Release of Valet Parking Assist (VPA)

In June 2021, XPeng rolled out Valet Parking Assist, one of the most advanced automated parking function in the Chinese market, which memorizes locations and layouts of frequently used parking spots and enables advanced driver-assistance system for such parking lots.

Unaudited Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues were RMB3,761.3 million (US$582.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 536.7% from RMB590.8 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 27.5% from RMB2,950.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB3,584.4 million (US$555.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 562.4% from RMB541.1 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 27.5% from RMB2,810.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher vehicle delivery especially for the P7, which started at the end of June 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increase was also attributable to the higher P7 sales as a result of seasonality, channel expansion and brand equity improvement.

Revenues from services and others were RMB176.9 million (US$27.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 256.2% from RMB49.7 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 25.8% from RMB140.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributed to more income from service, parts and accessory sales in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB3,312.7 million (US$513.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 445.7% from RMB607.0 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 26.4% from RMB2,621.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the increase of vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 11.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative 2.7% and 11.2% for the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.

Vehicle margin was 11.0% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative 5.6% for the same period of 2020 and 10.1% for the first quarter of 2021. The improvement was primarily attributable to better product mix and material cost reduction.

Research and development expenses were RMB863.5 million (US$133.7 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 170.0% from RMB319.8 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 61.4% from RMB535.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to (i) the increase in employee compensation as a result of expanded research and development staff, and (ii) higher expenses relating to the development of vehicles and related software technologies.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1,030.8 million (US$159.6 million) for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 116.0% from RMB477.1 million for the same period of 2020 and an increase of 43.0% from RMB720.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to (i) higher marketing, promotional and advertising expenses to support vehicle sales, and (ii) the expansion of our sales network and associated personnel cost, and commission for franchised store sales.

Loss from operations was RMB1,443.2 million (US$223.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB779.1 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB903.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The higher year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter losses were mainly attributable to higher operating expenses as described above.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1,345.0 million (US$208.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB779.1 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB813.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss was RMB1,194.6 million (US$185.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB146.0 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB786.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares, was RMB1,096.4 million (US$169.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB769.5 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB696.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB1,194.6 million (US$185.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,141.5 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB786.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng, which excludes share- based compensation expenses, fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares and accretion on preferred shares to redemption value, was RMB1,096.4 million (US$169.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB769.5 million for the same period of 2020 and RMB696.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.50 (US$0.23) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB6.29 for the second quarter of 2020 and RMB0.99 for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.38 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4.24 for the second quarter of 2020 and RMB0.88 for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB32,871.2 million (US$5,091.1 million), compared to RMB35,342.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of vehicles to be between 21,500 and 22,500, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 150.6% to 162.3%.
  • Total revenues to be between RMB4.8 billion and RMB5.0 billion, representing a year-over- year increase of approximately 141.2% to 151.3%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 26, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-833-350-1333
United Kingdom: +44-203-547-8612
International: +1-236-389-2427
Hong Kong, China: +852-3012-6671
China Mainland: 400-820-9391
Conference ID: 7286782

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 2, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-800-585-8367
International: +1-416-621-4642
Replay Access Code: 7286782

About XPeng

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change on derivative liabilities related to the redemption right of preferred shares and/or accretion on preferred shares to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goal and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturer, suppliers, third- party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

 

 

31 December,

2020

(audited)

 

30 June,

2021

(unaudited)

 

30 June,

2021

(unaudited)

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

 

29,209,388

 

 

15,444,912

 

 

2,392,112

Restricted cash

2,332,145

 

1,147,234

 

177,684

Short-term deposits

979,897

 

13,159,653

 

2,038,171

Short-term investments

2,820,711

 

902,826

 

139,830

Derivative assets

105,183

 

3,360

 

520

Accounts receivable, net

1,128,892

 

1,649,601

 

255,491

Current portion of finance lease

receivables, net

 

156,069

 

 

430,542

 

 

66,682

Inventory

1,343,025

 

2,121,072

 

328,512

Amounts due from related parties

682

 

3,208

 

497

Prepayments and other current assets

1,603,286

 

1,933,471

 

299,457

 

Total current assets

 

39,679,278

 

 

36,795,879

 

 

5,698,956

 

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

3,081,502

 

 

 

3,738,809

 

 

 

579,068

Right-of-use assets

461,184

 

823,011

 

127,468

Intangible assets, net

607,781

 

858,027

 

132,891

Land use rights, net

249,934

 

380,306

 

58,902

Finance lease receivables, net

397,467

 

1,031,812

 

159,807

Long-term deposits

 

2,216,579

 

343,304

Other non-current assets

228,633

 

406,313

 

62,930

Long-term investments

1,000

 

44,829

 

6,943

 

Total non-current assets

 

5,027,501

 

 

9,499,686

 

 

1,471,313

 

Total assets

 

44,706,779

 

 

46,295,565

 

 

7,170,269

 

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

As of

   

 

31 December,

2020

(audited)

 

30 June,

2021

(unaudited)

 

30 June,

2021

(unaudited)

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

 

 

127,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and notes payable

5,111,745

 

6,457,246

 

1,000,100

Amount due to a related party

12,062

 

16,595

 

2,570

Current portion of lease liabilities

119,565

 

218,189

 

33,793

Current portion of deferred revenue

163,617

 

202,326

 

31,336

Current portion of long-term borrowings

45,000

 

 

Accruals and other liabilities

2,256,165

 

2,611,787

 

404,514

Income taxes payable

1,209

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

7,837,263

 

 

9,506,143

 

 

1,472,313

 

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

 

 

 1,645,000

 

 

 

 1,596,000

 

 

 

 247,189

Lease liabilities

352,501

 

582,533

 

90,223

Deferred revenue

144,767

 

287,213

 

44,484

Other non-current liabilities

297,439

 

2,009,599

 

311,247

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

2,439,707

 

 

4,475,345

 

 

693,143

 

Total liabilities

 

10,276,970

 

 

13,981,488

 

 

2,165,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholder’s equity

Class A Ordinary shares

 

63

 

 

67

 

 

10

Class B Ordinary shares

26

 

26

 

4

Class C Ordinary shares

12

 

12

 

2

Additional paid in capital

46,482,512

 

46,670,937

 

7,228,408

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(730,381)

 

(1,053,412)

 

(163,153)

Accumulated deficit

(11,322,423)

 

(13,303,553)

 

(2,060,458)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

34,429,809

 

32,314,077

 

5,004,813

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

34,429,809

 

32,314,077

 

5,004,813

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

44,706,779

 

46,295,565

 

7,170,269

 

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

   

 

June 30,

2020

(unaudited)

 

March 31,

2021

(unaudited)

 

June 30,

2021

(unaudited)

 

June 30,

2021

(unaudited)

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

Revenues

— Vehicle sales

 

541,118

 

 

2,810,347

 

 

3,584,364

 

 

555,147

— Services and others

49,663

 

140,579

 

176,915

 

27,401

 

Total revenues

590,781

 

2,950,926

 

3,761,279

 

582,548

 

Cost of sales

— Vehicle sales

 

(571,400)

 

 

(2,525,808)

 

 

(3,191,489)

 

 

(494,299)

— Services and others

(35,624)

 

(95,277)

 

(121,210)

 

(18,773)

 

Total cost of sales

(607,024)

 

(2,621,085)

 

(3,312,699)

 

(513,072)

 

Gross (loss)/profit

(16,243)

 

329,841

 

448,580

 

69,476

 

Operating expenses

Research and development expenses

 

(319,796)

 

 

(535,114)

 

 

(863,524)

 

 

(133,743)

Selling, general and administrative

expenses

(477,149)

 

(720,821)

 

(1,030,767)

 

(159,645)

 

Total operating expenses

(796,945)

 

(1,255,935)

 

(1,894,291)

 

(293,388)

 

Other income

34,096

 

22,161

 

2,546

 

394

 

Loss from operations

(779,092)

 

(903,933)

 

(1,443,165)

 

(223,518)

 

Interest income

10,295

 

135,102

 

150,029

 

23,237

Interest expense

(7,676)

 

(1,142)

 

(24,006)

 

(3,718)

Fair value (loss)/gain on derivative

liabilities

623,410

 

(1,808)

 

77,790

 

12,048

Other non-operating income/(loss),

net

7,021

 

(14,780)

 

44,783

 

6,936

 

Loss before income taxes

(146,042)

 

(786,561)

 

(1,194,569)

 

(185,015)

Income tax expenses

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(146,042)

 

(786,561)

 

(1,194,569)

 

(185,015)

 

Accretion on Preferred Shares to

redemption value

 

(995,444)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of XPeng Inc.

 

(1,141,486)

 

 

(786,561)

 

 

(1,194,569)

 

 

(185,015) 

 

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

   

 

June 30,

2020

(unaudited)

 

March 31,

2021

(unaudited)

 

June 30,

2021

(unaudited)

 

June 30,

2021

(unaudited)

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

Net loss

Other comprehensive loss

(146,042)

 

 

(786,561)

 

 

(1,194,569)

 

 

(185,015)

 

Foreign currency translation

adjustment, net of nil tax

 

(3,423)

 

 

101,092

 

 

(424,123)

 

 

(65,688)

Total comprehensive loss

(149,465)

 

(685,469)

 

(1,618,692)

 

(250,703)

 

Accretion on Preferred Shares to

redemption value

 

(995,444)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss attributable

to ordinary shareholders of

XPeng Inc.

 

 

(1,144,909)

 

 

 

(685,469)

 

 

 

(1,618,692)

 

 

 

(250,703)

 

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

362,747,375

 

1,586,718,206

 

1,592,387,877

 

1,592,387,877

 

Net loss per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders

       

Basic and diluted

(3.15)

 

(0.50)

 

(0.75)

 

(0.12)

 

Weighted average number of ADS

used in computing net loss per

share

       

Basic and diluted

181,373,688

 

 

793,359,103

 

 

796,193,938

 

 

796,193,938

 

Net loss per ADS attributable to

ordinary shareholders

       

Basic and diluted

(6.29)

 

(0.99)

 

(1.50)

 

(0.23)

 

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

   

 

June 30,

2020

(unaudited)

 

March 31,

2021

(unaudited)

 

June 30,

2021

(unaudited)

 

June 30,

2021

(unaudited)

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

Loss from operations

(779,092)

 

(903,933)

 

(1,443,165)

 

(223,518)

Share-based compensation expenses

 

90,276

 

98,153

 

15,202

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(779,092)

 

(813,657)

 

(1,345,012)

 

(208,316)

 

Net loss

 

(146,042)

 

 

(786,561)

 

 

(1,194,569)

 

 

(185,015)

Fair value gain of convertible

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

redeemable preferred shares

(623,410)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

90,276

 

98,153

 

15,202

 

Non-GAAP net loss

(769,452)

 

(696,285)

 

(1,096,416)

 

(169,813)

 

Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(1,141,486)

 

(786,561)

 

(1,194,569)

 

(185,015)

Fair value gain of convertible

redeemable preferred shares

(623,410)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

90,276

 

98,153

 

15,202

Accretion on Preferred Shares to

redemption value

995,444

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss attributable

to ordinary shareholders of

XPeng Inc.

(769,452)

 

(696,285)

 

(1,096,416)

 

(169,813)

 

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

calculating Non-GAAP net loss

per share

       

Basic and diluted

362,747,375

 

1,586,718,206

 

1,592,387,877

 

1,592,387,877

 

Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary

share

     

Basic and diluted

(2.12)

 

(0.44)

 

(0.69)

 

(0.11)

 

Weighted average number of

ADS used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per share

       

Basic and diluted

181,373,688

 

793,359,103

 

796,193,938

 

796,193,938

 

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS

       

Basic and diluted

(4.24)

 

(0.88)

 

(1.38)

 

(0.21)

 

Wertpapier


XPeng Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

