Aurora Mobile Partners with Credit Card App of China Everbright Bank with Upgraded JPush Integrated Notification Service

In the mobile Internet era, the wide potential reach of apps has changed the way people keep up with breaking news and follow trending topics. Apps have gradually become the main source for users to track what’s relevant to them, allowing a wider audience to keep abreast of digital information and services. This is especially true for financial apps that are intended for secure personal information and not for social purposes. For these apps, notifications have become an excellent way to increase user activity and engage with more existing users.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced updates on its partnership with Yang Guang Hui Sheng Huo (“Yang Guang App”), the credit card app of China Everbright Bank (“China Everbright”). Leveraging the Company’s JPush integrated notification service (“JPush”), Aurora Mobile helps the credit card unit of China Everbright to integrate its messaging service onto one platform to increase user engagement and reach a larger audience.

As the demand continues to grow for personalized services and diversified content, app developers have requested more complex and comprehensive requirements on SDK and notification services. Aurora Mobile continues to provide more secure and reliable services to app developers and operators with its AI-driven JPush solutions.

Faster and more accurate app notifications

According to the “80-20 rule of operation”, users tend to only use about 20% of the functions of an app, and the usage of the remaining 80% normally requires more guidance and awareness of their benefits. App notifications remain the most effective way to provide such guidance and to increase user retention.

Compared with other social applications, it has been observed that the usage trend of financial apps has been closer to the 80-20 rule. In particular, accurate and timely notifications of account status and information stand out as one of the most valued functions within the 20% most used features of an app. In some extreme events, timely reminders of account information can often alert users on any account abnormalities in real-time and reduce financial losses. As a result, financial apps constantly seek more timely, reliable and secure notifications to meet the demand from both financial platforms and users.