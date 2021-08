Per Aarsleff Shares Up 2.7% as Guidance Raised After Earnings Beat Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 11:41 | 2 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 11:41 | (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK … (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK … (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.

9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 million previously

Per Aarsleff delivered a very strong quarter despite cost headwinds, SEB said

High activity levels in Denmark, Norway and Sweden is likely to continue at least through the end of the year: SEB



