Per Aarsleff Shares Up 2.7% as Guidance Raised After Earnings Beat
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.
- 9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 million previously
- Per Aarsleff delivered a very strong quarter despite cost headwinds, SEB said
- High activity levels in Denmark, Norway and Sweden is likely to continue at least through the end of the year: SEB
