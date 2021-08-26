checkAd

Per Aarsleff Shares Up 2.7% as Guidance Raised After Earnings Beat

Autor: PLX AI
26.08.2021, 11:41  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares traded 2.7% higher after the company reported earnings exceeding expectations and raise guidance for the full year.
  • 9-month EBIT was DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million, with a new outlook for FY EBIT of DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 million previously
  • Per Aarsleff delivered a very strong quarter despite cost headwinds, SEB said
  • High activity levels in Denmark, Norway and Sweden is likely to continue at least through the end of the year: SEB
