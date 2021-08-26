checkAd

MJ Harvest, Inc. and PPK Investment Group Inc. Complete Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Cannabis Related Assets of AOK Ventures, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio company PPK Investment Group, Inc. ("PPK") completed the acquisition of certain assets of Oklahoma-based AOK Ventures, Inc. ("AOK"). AOK manufactures and sells the Sublime brand of cannabis products in Oklahoma. In exchange for funding a portion of the acquisition price, MJ Harvest acquired 15% of PPK, increasing MJHI's ownership stake in PPK to 25%. The assets acquired through the acquisition of AOK will be held by PPK.

The acquisition price was $2,500,000 for the equipment, trademark license agreement and cannabis licenses, subject to adjustment based on a final inventory of the equipment on hand at the closing date. The acquisition price was funded with shares of MJHI common stock plus a note payable, subject to adjustment after completion of the physical audit of all assets. The shares were priced at $0.36 per share representing the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to closing. AOK may also receive additional shares of MJHI stock if revenues from the business exceed projections for the 12 months immediately following the close of the acquisition. The earnout consideration will be calculated at 15% of the revenue amount over projections with the additional shares valued at the 20-day volume weighted average price at the calculation date.

As part of the acquisition, AOK has agreed to transfer to PPK, subject to regulatory approval, the license granted by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to produce, manufacture and sell marijuana products in the state of Oklahoma.

The assets comprise an industrial kitchen and leased facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a lease on a processing, storage and distribution facility in Oklahoma City, and equipment necessary to operate the kitchen and vans for delivery. The Tulsa kitchen produces over 90 different cannabis products. The kitchen assets include approximately 50 pieces of commercial food quality manufacturing equipment. The kitchen is completely equipped and will allow PPK to immediately begin manufacturing the Sublime products plus additional products marketed under the Country Cannabis and Chronic brands in Oklahoma, with plans for immediate expansion to add other cannabis products.

