checkAd

Tritium Announces Strategic Partnership With Solcon Industries to Increase Access to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Infrastructure in Israel and Palestine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced a strategic partnership with Solcon Industries, a dynamic power electronics company with more than 40 years of experience developing and manufacturing industrial electronic systems. With the partnership, Solcon Industries becomes an official channel partner and service provider of Tritium’s range of fast charging technology to help meet the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure in Israel and Palestine.

“The world is transitioning to electric transportation, yet drivers in Israel and Palestinian haven’t had adequate access to efficient, fast electric vehicle charging,” said Solcon Industries Vice President of Sales Izzi Eicher. “The people of this region want to drive electric vehicles, and we’re thrilled to be working with Tritium to make that a reality. With their advanced fast charging technology, we believe we’ll be providing drivers with the confidence that they can recharge quickly, efficiently and reliably every time they see a Tritium charger.”

The partnership comes on the heels of a July 24 Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement of the country’s plans to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050, calling for a 96% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in transportation and an 85% reduction in the electricity sector.

“We’re very pleased to be working with Solcon to supply fast public charging infrastructure to drivers in Israel and Palestine,” said Ravi Vaidya, Tritium Vice President of Sales for APAC & Middle East. “As governments increase their commitments to fighting climate change and reducing carbon emissions, it’s critical that drivers have the confidence to adopt electric transportation. Tritium is proud to support the global transition to e-mobility through reliable, innovative technology that gets drivers back on the road in minutes, not hours.”

As the only liquid cooled, IP65-rated fast charging technology provider, Tritium designs its products in Australia to thrive in a variety of challenging environmental conditions, from extreme heat to sub-zero temperatures. This unique approach allows the company’s products to be better protected against dust and moisture, and to perform reliably with the smallest footprint.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About Solcon Industries Ltd

Solcon Industries Ltd (www.solcon.com) is a power electronics company that has designed, developed, and manufactured industrial electronic systems installed in more than 76 countries worldwide.

As a global industry leader in power Electronics and motor control, Solcon provides solutions in the toughest environments across all industries.

Solcon’s field-developed design criteria ensure long-term product reliability and provide future-proof innovative solutions. This approach has allowed the company to serve Global partners for more than 42 years.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tritium Announces Strategic Partnership With Solcon Industries to Increase Access to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Infrastructure in Israel and Palestine Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced a strategic partnership with Solcon Industries, a dynamic power electronics company with more than 40 years of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Moderna Completes Submission of Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Tritium Pioneers Fast Chargers for the Mining Industry in Combination with Miller Technology’s Most Advanced Light Duty Mining Electric Vehicle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21More Than 300 Tritium Fast Chargers Expected to be Installed Across Australia by Evie Networks
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces Waiver of Option to Acquire Tritium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tritium Partners With Greenlots and Baltimore Gas and Electric to Deliver EV Charging to Central Maryland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten