Kraken Reports Q2 2021 Results
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, announced it has filed its financial results for
the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additional information concerning the Company, including its consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the
quarter ended June 30, 2021, can be found at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are Canadian dollar denominated.
2021 Financial Guidance
- Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 is expected to be $28 million to $30 million, an increase of more than 130% as compared to $12 million in 2020. The forecasted growth is driven by initial deliveries of KATFISH 180 towed sonars and Autonomous Launch and Recovery Systems for the Danish and Polish navies and various orders for AquaPix MINSAS sensors and SeaPower batteries. In addition, our revenue guidance includes the forecasted five months of contribution from the acquisition of PanGeo, which closed on July 30, 2021.
- Gross margins for 2021 are expected to be in the 47%-50% range versus 47% in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA* for 2021 is expected to be in the range of $3.0 million to $4.5 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $2.7 million in 2020. The year over year improvement is expected as a result of higher revenue offset by increased expenses on headcount and infrastructure related spending, and overall costs due to the growth of the business.
- Net income for 2021 is expected to range from a net loss of $1.0 million to net income of $1.5 million. This compares to a net loss of $5.5 million in 2020.
- Over the last 12 months, Kraken has purchased significant inventory to de-risk delivery schedules that could be negatively impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic’s impact
on supply chains. The Company continues to pre-buy long lead-time inventory for current 2021 and planned 2022 deliveries, with a primary focus being on electronic integrated circuits. With the
ongoing efforts of our engineering and procurement teams to expedite parts orders, we are continuing to mitigate inventory supply risks.
