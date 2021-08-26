Ragnarok The Lost Memories Official Launch in Thailand on August 26, 2021

This game is an in-house developed mobile game and the developer is Gravity NeoCyon Inc., its subsidiary in South Korea.

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. (“GGT”) has officially launched Ragnarok The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro RPG mobile game, in Thailand on August 26, 2021.

Having great attention from Closed Beta Test opened on July 4, 2021, more than 500,000 sign-ups have been achieved in the pre-registration opened on July 20, 2021.

Various launching events and promotions for the game are taking place for Thailand users on both platforms, the Apple App Store and Google Play.





[Ragnarok The Lost Memories_Official Website] https://tlm.gnjoy.in.th/

[Ragnarok The Lost Memories_Official Facebook Fanpage] https://www.facebook.com/TheLostMemoriesTH

[Ragnarok The Lost Memories_Official Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/gravitygametech_official

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

