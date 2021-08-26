checkAd

ComplySci Appoints Widely-Respected Finance And Accounting Executive Wendy Fraulo As New CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 12:13  |  24   |   |   

Veteran Leader's Experience in High-Tech and Private Equity-Backed Enterprises Positions Leading Financial Services Sector RegTech Provider for Continued Growth, Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci (the "Company"), the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, today announced the appointment of Wendy Fraulo, a finance and accounting professional whose experience spans more than two decades supporting high-growth technology enterprises, as its Chief Financial Officer.

ComplySci

The addition of Ms. Fraulo to the executive team will help ComplySci further accelerate its organic, long-term growth as it continues to invest in its industry-leading employee compliance solutions and considers expansion through acquisition. The new hire follows a $120 million strategic investment in ComplySci from K1 Investment Management and the appointment of two new members of the company's Board of Directors: Stephen Marsh, Chairman and Founder of Smarsh, and Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer of Advisor Group.

ComplySci CEO Amy Kadomatsu said, "The past few months have been the most dynamic period in our company's history. With K1's injection of growth capital, the additions of Steve Marsh and Susan Theder to our Board and the appointment of Wendy Fraulo as our new CFO, we are now ready to deploy a broad range of powerful resources and experienced leadership to execute on our strategic vision. Having a senior finance and accounting executive of Wendy's caliber on our team is an invaluable asset."

Prior to joining ComplySci, Ms. Fraulo founded Abingdon Square Partners, a finance and accounting consulting firm that served private equity firms, venture capital investors and company executive teams; including multiple K1 portfolio companies. Ms. Fraulo previously served as CFO of OTC Markets Group, a publicly traded market platform for over-the-counter securities, and CFO and Chief Operating Officer of NeuroPsyAi, a neurological diagnostic solutions company. During her twelve years in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte & Touche she focused on technology, media, and telecom companies while leading teams responsible for M&A, IPO and restatement transactions. She is a graduate of Fairfield University.

Ms. Fraulo said, "I'm proud to join ComplySci at this pivotal moment in the company's journey. Under Amy Kadomatsu's leadership, the company has made tremendous strides on its path to becoming the leading provider of tech-enabled employee compliance solutions for the financial services sector, and excited to be part of its future. I look forward to working with Amy and the entire ComplySci organization to further broaden our product offerings, expand our market presence and elevate the company to new heights."

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. We believe advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business and elevate the role of compliance in their firm. More than 1,400 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Learn more at complysci.com.

Media Inquiries

Chris Clemens / Andrew Wang
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859
cclemens@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944775/CSI_logo_4C_Transparent_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ComplySci Appoints Widely-Respected Finance And Accounting Executive Wendy Fraulo As New CFO Veteran Leader's Experience in High-Tech and Private Equity-Backed Enterprises Positions Leading Financial Services Sector RegTech Provider for Continued Growth, Expansion NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ComplySci (the "Company"), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
Sodium Lactate Sales will total US$ 368.3 Mn by 2031; Future Market Insights Predicts Liquid Form ...
Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fire Protection System Market worth $84.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size to Reach $9.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from ...
Global Gel Battery Market to Generate $2,776.9 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the ...
Meshh announces channel partnership with AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform Relo Metrics
Solutions Offered by Software Product, Services Companies to Drive Telemedicine Market to US$ ...
Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the ...
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...