ELLE and Disney Join Forces to Present ‘Modern Heroines’ as Part of Global “Ultimate Princess Celebration”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021   

As part of Disney’s “Ultimate Princess Celebration,” ELLE and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are honoring 14 real-life heroes and heroines who embody the courage and kindness of the beloved Disney Princess characters, who continue to inspire people worldwide, regardless of age.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005261/en/

Eva Longoria Shot By Celeste Sloman

Eva Longoria Shot By Celeste Sloman

ELLE will feature the first four Modern Heroines in the September 2021 issue, which drops during Disney’s inaugural World Princess Week, aimed at celebrating courage and kindness around the globe. Additional profiles will launch monthly through April 2022. From Cinderella’s generosity and Belle’s ingenuity to Mulan’s selflessness and Moana’s adventurous spirit, Disney and ELLE are honoring strong modern heroines who exemplify these characters through both personal and professional achievements.

Eva Longoria, Misty Copeland, Amanda Nguyen, and Padma Lakshmi share their proudest achievements, philanthropic initiatives, and how they incorporate lessons from Jasmine, Belle, Mulan, and Tiana into their daily lives. The issue hits newsstands on August 31 and the feature can be seen online here.

“Though each Disney Princess is unique with their own story of trials and triumphs, they all embody the characteristics of courage and kindness and continue to inspire fans of all ages worldwide,” said Melissa Lasdon, vice president, Disney Princess franchise development, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “We are honored to be teaming up with ELLE to bring their stories to life by showcasing modern-day heroines who embody these same characteristics and pave the way for future generations of dreamers and achievers.”

“ELLE has always been a champion of diverse voices and stories, and we are honored to partner with Disney on their ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ to showcase real-life heroes and heroines who are inspirational in their own right, and reflect the values and spirit of these Disney Princess characters that are recognized around the globe,” said Nina Garcia, ELLE editor in chief.

Please see below for select quotes from the modern heroines and original imagery accompanying the story can be downloaded here. All coverage must credit the September 2021 issue of ELLE and link back to ELLE.com.

Eva Longoria (Jasmine): The Generous Multihyphenate

“Careerwise, directing, producing, and acting, that’s what I do, but who I am is more important,” she says. “Affordable housing and health care, access to quality education—those things are a little more important than who’s watching my TV show.” But in terms of feeling seen onscreen, Longoria says the film Aladdin was a revelation. “I loved Jasmine,” she says of the spirited character, who also happened to be Disney’s first princess of color. “She had dark hair and dark skin. I was like, ‘She looks like me!’”

