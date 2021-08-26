DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG enters into agreement to offer to acquire Latitude 66 26-Aug-2021 / 12:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SunMirror AG enters into agreement to offer to acquire Latitude 66



Zug, Switzerland, 26 August 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals powering future industries, through its wholly owned subsidiary SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A.") has entered into a conditional binding agreement with Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy ("Latitude 66") from its parent company Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Parent"). Latitude 66's business focus is exploration and mine development with its business operations located in Finland.

Founded 4 years ago, Latitude 66 is one of the leading explorers of cobalt in Europe and controls the largest exploration tenement package of any single company in Finland, currently surpassing 9,000 square kilometres. Latitude 66's most advanced mine development project is the fourth largest known cobalt deposit in the European Union and the second largest not yet in production. In addition, Latitude 66 has an extensive exploration portfolio with over 100 targets identified for further exploration.

The expected purchase price payable to the Parent will be EUR 45 million, payable in cash on closing, and a 2% net smelter royalty on future production. The Board of Directors of SunMirror and the Board of the Parent have already approved the sale of Latitude 66 to SM S.A. The conditional binding agreement in respect of the acquisition of Latitude 66 contains an alternative completion structure which, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, provides SM S.A. with the ability to propose a takeover offer of the Parent in accordance with applicable Australian corporations laws. The completion of the acquisition of Latitude 66, or a takeover bid if one is subsequently announced by SM S.A., is subject to completion by SunMirror of a capital raising of EUR 70 million and other customary conditions.