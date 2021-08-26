Similarweb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Details for each event are as follows:

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:10 am ET

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:30 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Similarweb’s website at https://ir.similarweb.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

