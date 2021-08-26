National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), announces that its Board of Trustees yesterday declared regular cash dividends for the third quarter 2021 payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021 on the following securities:

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the virtual BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference, September 21 – 22, 2021 and the virtual Evercore 7th Annual Storage Symposium, September 28, 2021.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 864 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 55.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

