lululemon Continues to Expand Employee Benefits, Raising Minimum Base Pay

As lululemon continues to grow and prepares for the holiday season, the Company will be hiring more than 8,000 team members in North America across its stores and GEC. These roles will include full and part-time Educator and Key Leader positions.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced a comprehensive overview of the Company’s approach to pay and benefits. Effective September 27, 2021, lululemon will raise the minimum base pay for the majority of its store and Guest Education Centre (GEC) employees in North America. As part of the additional investments, people who are currently employed, and individuals who are hired from this point forward, will receive a new minimum of $15 or $17 per hour depending on their role and the market. In addition, employees continue to be eligible for lululemon’s team-based bonus program, with the possibility to earn up to an additional $3 an hour on average, and up to $6 an hour, for store-based goals and results achieved.

“At lululemon, continuing to support and invest in our people is our top priority,” said Celeste Burgoyne, President of the Americas & Global Guest Innovation. “Our Store and GEC teams are the heart of our business and are vital in helping to shape our innovative guest experience. We are thrilled to reach this important milestone, and we remain committed to attracting and building passionate teams as lululemon continues to scale and grow.”

Today’s announcement builds upon lululemon’s commitment to provide its employees with valuable offerings as the Company works toward a goal of becoming the number one place where people come to develop and grow as inclusive leaders. These offerings include but are not limited to:

Time Off Work: Vacation time and paid sick leave for eligible employees, based on role and tenure, as well as sabbatical leaves at tenure marks for all full-time employees from educator to CEO.

Vacation time and paid sick leave for eligible employees, based on role and tenure, as well as sabbatical leaves at tenure marks for all full-time employees from educator to CEO. Mental Health and Health Benefits: Comprehensive health benefits program for eligible employees and dependents, including mental health offerings and support such as mental health first aid training, psychology benefits, an employee assistance program, and paid time off to promote wellbeing.

Comprehensive health benefits program for eligible employees and dependents, including mental health offerings and support such as mental health first aid training, psychology benefits, an employee assistance program, and paid time off to promote wellbeing. Parenthood Program and Support Groups: Global gender-neutral parenthood program includes paid leave of up to six months for global employees at all levels based on tenure for maternity, paternity, and adoption leaves.

Global gender-neutral parenthood program includes paid leave of up to six months for global employees at all levels based on tenure for maternity, paternity, and adoption leaves. Sweaty Pursuits and Employee Discount: Sweaty Pursuits program provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to take fitness and meditation classes in their local communities, and an industry-leading employee discount program to enable employees to use lululemon products as they live the sweatlife.

Sweaty Pursuits program provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to take fitness and meditation classes in their local communities, and an industry-leading employee discount program to enable employees to use lululemon products as they live the sweatlife. Employee Resource Groups: Eight employee-led resource groups unique to lululemon’s organizational needs that create spaces, avenues, and support for traditionally and historically underrepresented employees to connect, restore, and develop individually and as a community.

Eight employee-led resource groups unique to lululemon’s organizational needs that create spaces, avenues, and support for traditionally and historically underrepresented employees to connect, restore, and develop individually and as a community. Training and Development Programs: Mentorship and Leadership Series programming to help employees build their knowledge and skills to plan and grow their career.

Mentorship and Leadership Series programming to help employees build their knowledge and skills to plan and grow their career. Professional Coaching: One-on-one coaching for employees to engage in a conscious and creative process that supports living into their personal and professional potential.

One-on-one coaching for employees to engage in a conscious and creative process that supports living into their personal and professional potential. IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action) Internship: A new internship program that offers employees a 12-week skills and experience development program across different parts of lululemon’s business.

“We remain committed to investing in our people and will continue to update our holistic benefit offerings across the business on an ongoing basis. Our rewards strategy supports our employees, attracts strong talent, and recognizes exceptional performance,” said Susan Gelinas, SVP of People & Culture. “These base pay increases remain consistent with our top quartile rewards philosophy and align with our values to support and elevate our people. We’re proud to recognize their hard work, and we’re so grateful for all they have navigated over the last year and half during these unprecedented times.”