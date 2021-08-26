checkAd

NICE CXone Digitally Transforming GWA’s Contact Centers for Improved Customer Experiences

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced GWA Group Limited (GWA), one of Australia’s leading suppliers of building fittings and fixtures, has implemented NICE CXone as part of its digital transformation and technology overhaul to support its transition to a digital-first cloud contact center platform capable of seamlessly managing a remote workforce while improving customer experiences.

GWA’s contact centers were previously operating on a legacy telephony system, which was unstable and could not be adapted to flexible and remote working requirements. After transitioning from its on-premises solutions a year ago, accelerated by the impacts of COVID-19 on operations, GWA sought a cloud-based platform that would integrate seamlessly with its other applications as part of an organizational transformation. The company wanted a solution that provided increased flexibility and scalability for contact center operations, while also supporting a remote workforce.

GWA chose CXone due to the breadth and depth of its functionality and cloud native features, including automated workforce management, quality management and interaction analytics. CXone is built and optimized for the cloud and can enhance the way businesses harness data for actionable growth and success, and therefore GWA is now scaling the platform across its operational regions, including Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

2020 was a year marked by unprecedented upheaval for contact center leaders, agents and customers. Many contact centers enacted, for the first time, wide-scale work-from-home transition plans all while juggling rising needs and expectations of customers. In fact, a NICE CXone study of contact center leaders found that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 62 percent of respondents experienced an increase in digital interactions and 46 percent saw an upturn in self-service channels – demonstrating that digital customer experience will be even more critical for customer success considering that 70 percent of worldwide contact centers expect they will continue to have agents work from home after the outbreak.

“It is clear, the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of companies around the world,” said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. “Contact center transformation is key to this initiative as it is no longer simply a place to respond to customer issues – it now has more power to build customer relationships that last and drive larger business outcomes than ever before. We are pleased to be a part of GWA’s digital transformation, and we look forward to helping them remain agile in today’s increasingly remote digital world.”

