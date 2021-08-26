checkAd

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:50 PM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer, RJ Sheedy, President, Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer and Arvind Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 400 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Arvind Bhatia
510-704-2816
abhatia@cfgo.com

Jean Fontana
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com




