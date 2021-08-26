checkAd

eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on SAP Store

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 12:30  |  19   |   |   

By integrating with SAP Service Cloud, eGain Knowledge Hub addresses the critical need for contextual knowledge and conversational guidance for contact center agents in the ‘work from home’ world

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced its award-winning solution for knowledge management—eGain Knowledge Hub— is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. eGain Knowledge Hub integrates with SAP Service Cloud and can be embedded in the agent desktop for easy, contextual access at the point of customer interaction.

“In recent months, clients and vendors have described the increase of traffic into the customer service and support functions as mushrooming by 4% to 1,000+%. These inquiries range from routine information to more esoteric and novel requests. Supporting these customers while a majority of the workforce has moved to hastily put together home offices and technology solutions is a major challenge,” wrote Anthony Mullen and Drew Kraus of Gartner in a recent research note.*

“As a result, organizations have turned to knowledge management to support both customers and employees in an attempt to communicate business decisions and changes to existing ways of working and service levels,” they continued.

Powered by AI, analytics, content management, and 360-degree context, eGain Knowledge Hub enables agents to resolve a wide range of customer queries by pushing fast, accurate answers and personalized, conversational guidance via the agent desktop within SAP Service Cloud, reducing training needs and boosting compliance.

The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Comprehensive analytics and machine learning provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance and performance.

“Our customers’ contact center teams are really excited about the agent experience impact of this rich integration,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to now delivering this solution to customers via SAP Store.”

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on SAP Store By integrating with SAP Service Cloud, eGain Knowledge Hub addresses the critical need for contextual knowledge and conversational guidance for contact center agents in the ‘work from home’ worldSUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
Evergold Schedules Early September Start to Drilling on its Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...