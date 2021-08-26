eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on SAP Store

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN ), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced its award-winning solution for knowledge management— eGain Knowledge Hub — is now available on SAP Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. eGain Knowledge Hub integrates with SAP Service Cloud and can be embedded in the agent desktop for easy, contextual access at the point of customer interaction.

By integrating with SAP Service Cloud, eGain Knowledge Hub addresses the critical need for contextual knowledge and conversational guidance for contact center agents in the ‘work from home’ world

“In recent months, clients and vendors have described the increase of traffic into the customer service and support functions as mushrooming by 4% to 1,000+%. These inquiries range from routine information to more esoteric and novel requests. Supporting these customers while a majority of the workforce has moved to hastily put together home offices and technology solutions is a major challenge,” wrote Anthony Mullen and Drew Kraus of Gartner in a recent research note.*

“As a result, organizations have turned to knowledge management to support both customers and employees in an attempt to communicate business decisions and changes to existing ways of working and service levels,” they continued.

Powered by AI, analytics, content management, and 360-degree context, eGain Knowledge Hub enables agents to resolve a wide range of customer queries by pushing fast, accurate answers and personalized, conversational guidance via the agent desktop within SAP Service Cloud, reducing training needs and boosting compliance.

The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. Comprehensive analytics and machine learning provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance and performance.

“Our customers’ contact center teams are really excited about the agent experience impact of this rich integration,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to now delivering this solution to customers via SAP Store.”

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.