Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021.

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference (September 8-10, 2021)
Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
No presentation, only one-on-one meetings
Location: Virtual

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference (September 9-10, 2021)
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/
Location: Virtual

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (September 9-15, 2021)
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
No Presentation, only one-on-one meetings
Location: Virtual

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 (September 27-30, 2021)
Date: Monday, September 27, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/
Location: Virtual

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed’s management, please contact your conference representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of AFM13, AFM24, and our other product candidates, the value of our ROCK platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefits to Affimed of orphan drug designation and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.        

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102





