checkAd

HEXO appoints Chief People & Culture Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 12:33  |  25   |   |   

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Guillaume Jouët as Chief People & Culture Officer, effective September 8, 2021.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Guillaume to the team as we continue to expand rapidly in Canada, into the U.S. and globally,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “At HEXO, we believe that people are one of our most valuable assets. As Chief People & Culture Officer, Guillaume will be a key member of our executive team as we continue to build out an intentional culture that is aligned with our corporate strategy.”

Guillaume brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior international executive leading human resources, sustainability, public affairs and communications functions, to his role at HEXO. Recognized for successfully connecting growth and sustainability strategies, talent and organization development, innovation, and business opportunities, Guillaume has a proven record of driving engagement and performance. Guillaume’s diverse experience includes manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, agriculture, food products, infrastructure, mining and natural resources with roles at Bel (GoGo squeeZ, The Laughing Cow, Boursin, Babybel, etc.) and Italcementi Group (now Heidelberger Group). ). Most recently, Guillaume has worked as a consultant, advising companies on innovation, sustainability, organization and leadership matters. As HEXO’s Chief People & Culture Officer, Guillaume will oversee the People & Culture group with a focus on developing building an engaged workforce that supports the company’s corporate goals.

Earlier this month, HEXO announced the appointment of Valerie Malone as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Valerie will also join HEXO in the first week of September and will oversee the Marketing, Sales and Product Development groups with a focus on commercial strategy and development.

About HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO)

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, Bake Sale, Namaste, and REUP brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson Coors. In the event that the previously announced transactions to acquire 48North and Redecan close, HEXO expects to be the number one cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share.

Investor Relations:

invest@HEXO.com

www.hexocorp.com 

Media Relations:

(819) 317-0526

media@hexo.com

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/232a9af2-4ef5-4e02 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8979064c-442f-4de0 ...

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HEXO appoints Chief People & Culture Officer OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Guillaume Jouët as Chief People & Culture Officer, effective September 8, 2021. "We are looking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
Evergold Schedules Early September Start to Drilling on its Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Trevena Announces Wake Forest Baptist Health Joining OLINVYK Clinical Outcomes Study
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...