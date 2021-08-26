checkAd

Secure Access Service Edge Market Size Worth $11.29 Billion By 2028

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global secure access service edge market size is expected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The existing networking technologies are complex and difficult to manage but easy for cybercriminals to intrude. The growing preference for remote working practices, increase in traffic across public clouds, and the rising dependence on data centers are further adding to the data security risks. At this juncture, the growing demand for ensuring secure access to data and networks is driving the need for advanced network approaches and technologies. The subsequent need for a unified and simplified approach to strengthen network security has resulted in the emergence of SASE.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The platform segment accounted for over 70% of the overall revenue share in 2020 as the growing preference for remote working continued to drive the demand for a unified security solution that can offer the capabilities of several network security services
  • The demand for SASE was higher among IT & telecom enterprises in 2020 as the need to filter contents across edges and ensure efficient security framework management continued to drive the adoption of SASE among IT & telecom organizations
  • North America dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period
  • Aggressive IT spending, effective implementation of security standards, and the continued rollout of the digital workforce by organizations across the U.S. and Canada are some of the factors that are expected to drive the regional market

Read 110 page market research report, "Secure Access Service Edge Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Application (IT & Telecom, Healthcare), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

SASE architecture comprises the capabilities of network security services, such as Zero Trust, FWaaS, and CASB, and software-defined WAN capabilities, combined in a unified platform to help organizations in ensuring easy and secure access to data and networks. SASE architecture simplifies the IT infrastructure and frees organizations from the burden of managing and periodically updating multiple security systems. SASE architecture also allows organizations to save on the costs incurred on procuring multiple security solutions and helps them in the quick implementation of data protection policies. All such benefits are driving the popularity of SASE frameworks among enterprises.

