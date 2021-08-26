J.Jill, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on September 9, 2021

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 will be released before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (844) 502-5028 or (647) 689-5145 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 1689079 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/events.