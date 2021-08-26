G-III Apparel Group Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

checkAd

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.g-iii.com the “Events & Presentations” section. To access the call, dial toll-free 1-833-423-0487 or 1-918-922-2381 (international). The pass code is 7551388.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter pass code 7551388. The replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 2, 2021 and will last through 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The replay will also be available via webcast at our Company investor relations website.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

Statements concerning G-III's business outlook or future economic performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak, reliance on licensed product, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business abroad, the current economic and credit environment, risks related to our indebtedness, the nature of the apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes, customer concentration, seasonality, risks of operating a retail business, risks related to G-III’s ability to reduce the losses incurred in its retail operations, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible disruption from acquisitions, the impact on G-III’s business of the imposition of tariffs by the United States government and business and general economic conditions, as well as other risks detailed in G-III's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. G-III assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

