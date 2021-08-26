TCR² Therapeutics Announces Renowned Translational Medicine Leader Priti Hegde Joins Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced the appointment of Priti Hegde, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hegde brings to TCR2 over 20 years of cancer genomics and immunology, clinical product development and early stage research experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including an interdisciplinary focus on translational medicine. In connection with Dr. Hegde’s arrival, Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective August 24, 2021 but will continue to serve TCR2 in an advisory capacity.



“As we continue to advance gavo-cel in clinical trials across multiple cancer indications and simultaneously innovate our TRuC-T cells in ways to persist longer in the hostile solid tumor microenvironment, Dr. Hegde will play a pivotal role in helping us understand how our cancer patients are responding to TRuC-T cells,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “Her extensive experience in cancer immunology and in particular her expertise in translational medicine and companion diagnostics will guide us in our pursuit to design better clinical assays, enabling us to determine which combinations or enhancements will allow our TRuC-T cells to provide maximum benefit to patients in difficult-to-treat indications. Once again, we are thrilled be adding to the board such a highly regarded scientist with expertise specific to the needs of the company.”

Dr. Hegde currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer at Foundation Medicine, Inc., where she oversees clinical product development, cancer genomics, regulatory and early stage research to advance their leading comprehensive genomic profiling portfolio. Previously, Dr. Hegde held roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech for 12 years, where she served as senior director and principal scientist in oncology biomarker development, during which she established and led the biomarker group accountable for translational science strategies in cancer immunotherapy and was responsible for clinical translation strategies for more than 18 therapeutic programs in over 100 Phase I-III global clinical trials. Dr. Hegde was also instrumental in the approvals for Tecentriq (atezolizumab), a PD-L1 immunotherapy, in both the United States and European Union, as well as its forthcoming diagnostic filings. Prior to joining Genentech, Dr. Hegde was the manager of disease and biomarker transcriptomics at GlaxoSmithKline. She completed her post-doctoral fellowship at The Institute for Genomic Research and holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Pharmacology from SUNY Buffalo, as well as a B. Pharmacy degree from Mumbai University, India.