checkAd

Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 12:45  |  18   |   |   

All Second Quarter 2021 comparisons are made versus the Second Quarter 2019

  • On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 34%, net income was $103 million, and diluted EPS increased 19% to $1.50
  • Comparable store sales increased 19%
  • On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EBIT was $183 million, an increase of 110 basis points as a percentage of sales
  • On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EPS increased 43% to $1.94

BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our second quarter results, which showed continued strong momentum in sales growth and margin expansion. Once again, we demonstrated our improved ability to chase the trend through our Burlington 2.0 strategies. We are getting stronger as a business and as a team.”

Mr. O’Sullivan continued, “The environment remains uncertain, and the trend is difficult to predict. We will continue to manage our business flexibly so we can chase the trend or pull back if necessary. In addition, we are seeing a huge imbalance between supply and demand in global logistics systems. This is driving up freight and supply chain expenses and it will put significant pressure on our margins for the balance of the year.”

Mr. O’Sullivan concluded, “Looking further out, we remain very excited by the market share opportunities ahead of us. Our 34% total sales growth year-to-date reinforces our confidence in this opportunity. Meanwhile, we believe that many of the prevailing expense headwinds are being driven by short-term market conditions. We continue to expect significant margin expansion, as these conditions normalize, over the next few years.”

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results (for the 13-week period ended July 31, 2021 compared with the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019)

  • Total sales increased 34% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 to $2,213 million, while comparable store sales increased 19% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2019.
  • Gross margin rate was 42.2% vs. 41.4% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, an increase of 80 basis points.
  • Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $146 million vs. $82 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.
  • SG&A was 31.7% as a percentage of net sales vs. 32.1% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. Adjusted SG&A, as defined below, was 24.9% as a percentage of net sales vs. 26.6% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, an improvement of 170 basis points.
  • The effective tax rate was 17.1% vs. 11.6% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 19.6% vs. 12.8% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2019.
  • Net income increased 21% to $103 million, or $1.50 per share vs. $85 million, or $1.26 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, and Adjusted Net Income was $133 million, or $1.94 per share vs. $91 million, or $1.36 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019.
  • Fully diluted shares outstanding amounted to 68.4 million at the end of the quarter compared with 67.3 million at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 44% from the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 to $246 million, an increase of 80 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT increased 55% from the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 to $183 million, an increase of 110 basis points as a percentage of sales.

First Six Months Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Total sales increased 34% compared to the first six months of Fiscal 2019. Net income increased 69% compared to the same period in Fiscal 2019 to $274 million, or $4.01 per share vs. $2.40 per share in the prior period, an increase of 67%. Adjusted EBIT increased 79%, or $185 million compared to the first six months of Fiscal 2019, to $421 million, an increase of 240 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted Net Income of $309 million was up 75% vs. the prior period, while Adjusted EPS was $4.53 vs. $2.62 in the prior year period, an increase of 73%.

Given the volatility in Fiscal 2020 results caused by COVID-19 and to assist with comparability, all second quarter and first six months Fiscal 2021 comparisons are made versus the second quarter and first six months of Fiscal 2019. For a discussion of results for the second quarter and first six months of Fiscal 2021 as compared to the second quarter and first six months of Fiscal 2020, refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Inventory

  • Merchandise inventories were $828 million vs. $824 million at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. Comparable store inventories decreased 7%, offset by inventory from the addition of 101 net new stores opened since the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019. Reserve inventory was 31% of total inventory at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 compared to 33% at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Liquidity

  • The Company ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 with $1,878 million in liquidity, comprised of $1,344 million in unrestricted cash and $534 million in availability on its ABL facility.

Term Loan Extension

  • On June 24, 2021, the Company completed the repricing and extension of its $961 million senior secured term loan facility, which extended the maturity from November 2024 to June 2028. The applicable interest rate margin for LIBOR loans was increased from 1.75% to 2.00%. In addition, in a related transaction, the Company completed a “Blend and Extend” interest rate swap transaction on $450 million in principal amount on the term loan facility, extending the swap’s maturity from December 2023 to June 2028. The new blended swap rate was reduced from 2.72% to 2.19%.

Share Repurchase

  • We repurchased no shares during the quarter under the Company’s previous share repurchase authorization which expired August 14, 2021. The Company’s Board of Directors recently authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through August 2023.

Outlook

Given the uncertainty surrounding the pace of the recovery of consumer demand and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing sales or earnings guidance for Fiscal 2021 (the 52-weeks ending January 29, 2022) at this time.

The Company is updating the following Fiscal 2021 guidance items:

  • Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, is now expected to be approximately $510 million;
  • The Company still expects to open 100 new stores, while relocating or closing 25 stores, for a total of 75 net new stores in Fiscal 2021;
  • Depreciation & amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, is now expected to be approximately $255 million;
  • Interest expense is now expected to be approximately $70 million; and
  • The effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 22% to 23%.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Investors can pre-register for the call here. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 26, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET through September 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 1059544.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 792 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
David J. Glick
Daniel Delrosario
855-973-8445
Info@BurlingtonInvestors.com 

Allison Malkin
ICR, Inc.
203-682-8225

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including those about our expected sales trend, our liquidity position, inventory plans, and the economic environment, as well as statements describing our outlook for future periods, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those we expected, including general economic conditions; pandemics, including the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to slow its spread and the related impact on consumer confidence and spending; our ability to successfully implement one or more of our strategic initiatives and growth plans; the availability of desirable store locations on suitable terms; changing consumer preferences and demand; industry trends, including changes in buying, inventory and other business practices; competitive factors, including pricing and promotional activities of major competitors and an increase in competition within the markets in which we compete; the availability, selection and purchasing of attractive merchandise on favorable terms; import risks, including tax and trade policies, tariffs and government regulations; weather patterns, including, among other things, changes in year-over-year temperatures; our future profitability; our ability to control costs and expenses; unforeseen cyber-related problems or attacks; any unforeseen material loss or casualty; the effect of inflation; regulatory and tax changes; our relationships with employees; the impact of current and future laws and the interpretation of such laws; terrorist attacks, particularly attacks on or within markets in which we operate; natural and man-made disasters, including fire, snow and ice storms, flood, hail, hurricanes and earthquakes; our substantial level of indebtedness and related debt-service obligations; restrictions imposed by covenants in our debt agreements; availability of adequate financing; our dependence on vendors for our merchandise; domestic events affecting the delivery of merchandise to our stores; existence of adverse litigation; and each of the factors that may be described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. For each of these factors, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

 
 
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited)
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)﻿
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,     July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2020     2019     2021     2020     2019  
REVENUES:                                                
Net sales   $ 2,212,812     $ 1,009,882     $ 1,656,363     $ 4,403,479     $ 1,807,877     $ 3,284,910  
Other revenue     3,099       2,446       5,659       5,728       5,974       11,306  
Total revenue     2,215,911       1,012,328       1,662,022       4,409,207       1,813,851       3,296,216  
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                                                
Cost of sales     1,279,685       547,550       970,421       2,521,873       1,329,734       1,931,739  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     702,291       491,598       531,843       1,367,119       976,686       1,049,221  
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments     3,331             7       3,331       4,352       (375 )
Depreciation and amortization     62,814       54,404       52,261       118,424       108,694       102,902  
Impairment charges - long-lived assets     970       1,077             1,747       3,001        
Other income - net     (5,841 )     (824 )     (1,663 )     (7,214 )     (2,946 )     (3,754 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     31,395                   31,395       202        
Interest expense     17,502       28,359       13,435       37,101       43,052       26,805  
Total costs and expenses     2,092,147       1,122,164       1,566,304       4,073,776       2,462,775       3,106,538  
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)     123,764       (109,836 )     95,718       335,431       (648,924 )     189,678  
Income tax expense (benefit)     21,210       (63,055 )     11,151       61,847       (268,415 )     27,346  
Net income (loss)   $ 102,554     $ (46,781 )   $ 84,567     $ 273,584     $ (380,509 )   $ 162,332  
                                                 
Diluted net income (loss) per common share   $ 1.50     $ (0.71 )   $ 1.26     $ 4.01     $ (5.79 )   $ 2.40  
                                                 
Weighted average common shares - diluted     68,448       65,947       67,274       68,240       65,760       67,502  
                                                 


BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(All amounts in thousands)
                         
    July 31,     January 30,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2021     2020     2019  
ASSETS                                
Current assets:                                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,344,318     $ 1,380,276     $ 1,077,146     $ 97,207  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     6,582       6,582       6,582       21,882  
Accounts receivable—net     78,761       62,161       50,255       98,201  
Merchandise inventories     828,152       740,788       607,554       823,787  
Assets held for disposal     2,500       6,655              
Prepaid and other current assets     403,602       314,154       150,253       144,832  
Total current assets     2,663,915       2,510,616       1,891,790       1,185,909  
Property and equipment—net     1,467,399       1,438,863       1,431,476       1,317,562  
Operating lease assets     2,506,985       2,469,366       2,457,553       2,161,657  
Goodwill and intangible assets—net     285,064       285,064       285,064       285,064  
Deferred tax assets     4,197       4,422       4,678       4,125  
Other assets     64,941       72,761       299,373       92,120  
Total assets   $ 6,992,501     $ 6,781,092     $ 6,369,934     $ 5,046,437  
                                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                
Current liabilities:                                
Accounts payable   $ 979,973     $ 862,638     $ 492,349     $ 690,597  
Current operating lease liabilities     326,282       304,629       277,211       277,411  
Other current liabilities     483,134       512,830       451,877       344,584  
Current maturities of long term debt     14,095       3,899       3,760       3,176  
Total current liabilities     1,803,484       1,683,996       1,225,197       1,315,768  
Long term debt     1,774,312       1,927,770       2,161,166       1,079,775  
Long term operating lease liabilities     2,429,315       2,400,782       2,390,344       2,069,613  
Other liabilities     105,737       103,940       113,580       94,601  
Deferred tax liabilities     203,958       199,850       217,387       171,543  
Stockholders' equity     675,695       464,754       262,260       315,137  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,992,501     $ 6,781,092     $ 6,369,934     $ 5,046,437  
                                 


BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(All amounts in thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2020     2019  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net income (loss)   $ 273,584     $ (380,509 )   $ 162,332  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities 		                       
Depreciation and amortization     118,424       108,694       102,902  
Deferred income taxes     42,434       (5,923 )     (1,817 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     31,395       202        
Non-cash stock compensation expense     36,059       30,045       20,974  
Non-cash lease expense     (6,968 )     1,226       7,318  
Cash received from landlord allowances     19,995       12,825       23,427  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (15,631 )     59,304       (22,754 )
Merchandise inventories     (87,364 )     169,694       129,890  
Accounts payable     116,346       (269,750 )     (158,675 )
Other current assets and liabilities     (115,324 )     (3,422 )     (37,918 )
Long term assets and liabilities     1,087       (216,888 )     1,829  
Other operating activities     12,833       21,472       1,915  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     426,870       (473,030 )     229,423  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Cash paid for property and equipment     (147,187 )     (133,722 )     (163,480 )
Lease acquisition costs     (436 )           (459 )
Proceeds from insurance recoveries related to property and equipment     5,988              
Other investing activities           (395 )     (44 )
Net cash (used in) investing activities     (141,635 )     (134,117 )     (163,983 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES                        
Proceeds from long term debt—ABL Line of Credit           400,000       1,053,500  
Principal payments on long term debt—ABL Line of Credit           (150,000 )     (956,600 )
Proceeds from long term debt—Term B-6 Loans     956,608              
Principal payments on long term debt—Term B-5 Loans     (961,415 )            
Proceeds from long term debt—Convertible Note           805,000        
Proceeds from long term debt—Secured Note           300,000        
Principal payments on long term debt—Secured Note     (323,866 )            
Purchase of treasury shares     (13,261 )     (59,891 )     (193,165 )
Other financing activities     20,741       (13,890 )     15,758  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (321,193 )     1,281,219       (80,507 )
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents     (35,958 )     674,072       (15,067 )
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period     1,386,858       409,656       134,156  
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,350,900     $ 1,083,728     $ 119,089  
                         

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss), exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (vi) non-cash interest expense on convertible notes; (vii) costs related to closing the e-commerce store; and (viii) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (ix) costs related to closing the e-commerce store; and (x) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net income (loss), exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (ix) costs related to closing the e-commerce store; and (x) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs, amounts related to certain litigation matters and costs related to closing the e-commerce store.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (f) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:  

    (unaudited)  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,     July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2020     2019     2021     2020     2019  
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 102,554     $ (46,781 )   $ 84,567     $ 273,584     $ (380,509 )   $ 162,332  
Net favorable lease costs (a)     6,002       6,183       9,205       11,913       12,626       19,907  
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (b)           7,387                   8,753        
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (c)     3,331             7       3,331       4,352       (375 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt (d)     31,395                   31,395       202        
Impairment charges     970       1,077             1,747       3,001        
Litigation matters (e)           10,388                   20,788        
E-commerce closure (f)           970                   970        
Tax effect (g)     (11,175 )     (16,421 )     (2,333 )     (12,946 )     (22,427 )     (4,931 )
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)   $ 133,077     $ (37,197 )   $ 91,446     $ 309,024     $ (352,244 )   $ 176,933  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (h)     68,448       65,947       67,274       68,240       65,760       67,502  
Adjusted Earnings per Share   $ 1.94     $ (0.56 )   $ 1.36     $ 4.53     $ (5.36 )   $ 2.62  
                                                 

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

    (unaudited)  
    (in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,     July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2020     2019     2021     2020     2019  
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 102,554     $ (46,781 )   $ 84,567     $ 273,584     $ (380,509 )   $ 162,332  
Interest expense     17,502       28,359       13,435       37,101       43,052       26,805  
Interest income     (46 )     (301 )     (189 )     (120 )     (1,016 )     (393 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt (d)     31,395                   31,395       202        
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (c)     3,331             7       3,331       4,352       (375 )
Litigation matters (e)           10,388                   20,788        
E-commerce closure (f)           970                   970        
Depreciation and amortization (i)     68,816       60,537       61,355       130,337       121,222       122,535  
Impairment charges     970       1,077             1,747       3,001        
Income tax expense (benefit)     21,210       (63,055 )     11,151       61,847       (268,415 )     27,346  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 245,732     $ (8,806 )   $ 170,326     $ 539,222     $ (456,353 )   $ 338,250  
                                                 

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:

    (unaudited)
  
    (in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,     July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2020     2019     2021     2020     2019  
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBIT:                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 102,554     $ (46,781 )   $ 84,567     $ 273,584     $ (380,509 )   $ 162,332  
Interest expense     17,502       28,359       13,435       37,101       43,052       26,805  
Interest income     (46 )     (301 )     (189 )     (120 )     (1,016 )     (393 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt (d)     31,395                   31,395       202        
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (c)     3,331             7       3,331       4,352       (375 )
Net favorable lease costs (a)     6,002       6,183       9,205       11,913       12,626       19,907  
Impairment charges     970       1,077             1,747       3,001        
Litigation matters (e)           10,388                   20,788        
E-commerce closure (f)           970                   970        
Income tax expense (benefit)     21,210       (63,055 )     11,151       61,847       (268,415 )     27,346  
Adjusted EBIT   $ 182,918     $ (63,160 )   $ 118,176     $ 420,798     $ (564,949 )   $ 235,622  
                                                 

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:
                

    (unaudited)  
    (in thousands)  
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,     July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A:   2021     2020     2019     2021     2020     2019  
SG&A   $ 702,291     $ 491,598     $ 531,843     $ 1,367,119     $ 976,686     $ 1,049,221  
Net favorable lease costs (a)     (6,002 )     (6,134 )     (9,094 )     (11,913 )     (12,528 )     (19,633 )
Product sourcing costs     (145,914 )     (72,085 )     (82,152 )     (286,412 )     (146,576 )     (160,710 )
Litigation matters (e)           (10,388 )                 (20,788 )      
E-commerce closure (f)           (970 )                 (970 )      
Adjusted SG&A   $ 550,375     $ 402,021     $ 440,597     $ 1,068,794     $ 795,824     $ 868,878  

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:
        

    (unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    July 31,     August 1,     August 3,     July 31,     August 1,     August 3,  
    2021     2020     2019     2021     2020     2019  
Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis     17.1 %     57.4 %     11.6 %     18.4 %     41.4 %     14.4 %
Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate     2.5       (1.8 )     1.2       1.1       (0.3 )     1.0  
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate     19.6 %     55.6 %     12.8 %     19.5 %     41.1 %     15.4 %


(a) Net favorable lease costs represents the non-cash amortization expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. These expenses are recorded in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).
(b) Represents non-cash accretion of original issue discount on convertible notes. The original issue discount was eliminated as of the beginning of Fiscal 2021, as a result of adopting Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, “Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity.”
(c) Represents certain costs incurred to refinance the Term Loan Facility, as well as the issuance of secured notes and convertible notes.
(d) Amounts relate to the redemption of the secured notes, as well as the refinancing of the Term Loan Facility.
(e) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.
(f) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (e). The effective tax rate for Fiscal 2020 includes the benefit of loss carrybacks to prior years with higher statutory tax rates.
(g) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.
(h) Includes favorable lease costs included in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss). During the three months ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019, favorable lease costs were $6.0 million, $6.1 million and $9.1 million, respectively. During the six months ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019, favorable lease costs were $11.9 million, $12.5 million and $19.6 million, respectively.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings All Second Quarter 2021 comparisons are made versus the Second Quarter 2019 On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 34%, net income was $103 million, and diluted EPS increased 19% to $1.50Comparable store sales increased 19%On a non-GAAP basis, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Feasibility Study key consultant site visit to Esperance Port completed
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...