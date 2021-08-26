EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Purchase Order from Bell Canada to Install Windular Renewable Energy Systems in 2021

Purchase Order represents the seventh installation of the Windular renewable energy system at Bell Canada remote sites in Northern Ontario.Windular's innovative wind and solar powered system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as …

Purchase Order represents the seventh installation of the Windular renewable energy system at Bell Canada remote sites in Northern Ontario.

Windular's innovative wind and solar powered system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint, offering a significant revenue opportunity for EHT on a global basis.

More than 1 million of the world's existing towers rely solely on diesel fuel for power, representing a potential multi-billion-dollar renewable infrastructure opportunity as global telecom's pursue carbon neutral and reduced GHG emissions.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that its Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") business unit has received a purchase order from Bell Canada to install renewable energy systems in Northern Ontario for 2021.

Windular, whose clients include global telecommunication giants Telenor Group, a leading public company across Nordics and Asia with a $31B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations with solutions that can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers.

Under this initiative, Windular will work with Bell Canada to provide a sustainable source of power to their existing towers, reducing their need for diesel generation in remote off-grid locations. "We have been working closely with Bell Canada for the past few years where the addition of more renewable power as well as better power management further contributes to the reduced operation of diesel power and a further reduction in carbon emissions", said Jerry Foster, President of EHT. This will be the seventh installation of Windular's energy systems at Bell Canada remote sites in Northern Ontario and will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Bell Canada is the first telecommunications company in North America to be certified ISO 50001 for their focus on continuous energy management. The attached link highlights their initiative and our Windular technology which can be seen at the 42 second mark of their video.

Bell Canada Video Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=GvP-xwS3JbQ&feature=youtu.be

Additional videos on Windular's technology including its work with Telenor Group can be found here: https://www.windular.com/videos