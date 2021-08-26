Glaukos Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast for this event will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.