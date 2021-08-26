Texas Pacific Land Corporation Releases Inaugural ESG Disclosure

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) (the “Company” or “TPL”) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) disclosure. The disclosure can be found at www.texaspacific.com/esg and provides information related to the Company’s ongoing commitment to its community, its stakeholders, and its ESG objectives. TPL’s disclosure is aligned with leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) framework and elements of the Global Reporting Initiative’s (“GRI”) framework.

“We are excited to release our inaugural ESG disclosure, which is a reflection of our existing commitments and priorities surrounding sustainability and social responsibility,” said Tyler Glover, TPL’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past year, TPL has undertaken a comprehensive ESG assessment and developed an ESG program that will allow the Company to steadily build upon our sustainability objectives. I am proud of our team’s commitment and execution towards the Company’s ESG objectives. TPL is uniquely positioned to provide collaborative opportunities with customers and companies that operate on our land to drive sustainability and to ensure that our industry benefits all stakeholders.”