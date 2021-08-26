Hill+Knowlton Strategies Appoints Media Industry Leader Laurie Rosenfield as Global Chief People Officer

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading public relations firms, today announced the appointment of Laurie Rosenfield as its global chief people officer, effective September 13, 2021. In this role, Rosenfield will lead the firm’s global human capital strategy across a network spanning 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide. She will report to Global Chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join Hill+Knowlton’s Global Leadership Council.

Laurie Rosenfield, Global Chief People Officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Photo: Business Wire)

A media industry veteran, Rosenfield brings to H+K a substantial track record accelerating business transformation, improving employee experience, and enabling profitable growth. Most recently, she served as the first global chief people officer at CBS Corporation, where she reported to the CEO and board of directors as the company worked through a high-profile controversy to restore reputation and re-establish trust. In this role, she transformed the human resources function to support the business as the company expanded its digital strategy, improved the employee experience and talent development strategy, and eventually guided key strategic and operational matters related to the merger with Viacom. Prior to her tenure at CBS, Rosenfield held business leadership, talent acquisition, and advisory roles at MediaLink, Wolters Kluwer, TiVo, Twentieth Century Fox, and the William Morris Agency.

“Laurie is an accomplished leader with a unique combination of experiences spanning human resources, executive search, talent strategy, P&L leadership and operational expertise,” said DeSalva. “She is a passionate talent strategist with a keen commercial sense. She is also a respected advisor to management teams and boards focused on innovation, transformation, and growth. I believe her energy and expertise is ideally suited to the ambitious development of Hill+Knowlton currently underway. I’m very eager to start partnering with her to take our employee experience to new levels of fulfilment and to become the preeminent destination for talent in our industry.”

Prior to joining CBS, Laurie led the talent practice at MediaLink, a strategic digital media and advisory firm supporting the marketing, advertising, entertainment, and technology sectors. Reporting to the founder and CEO, she built and led the global talent practice as a competitive alternative to established executive search and boutique consulting firms in the digital media space.

Earlier in her career, Rosenfield was global director, executive search at Wolters Kluwer, where she built an in-house, senior-level executive search capability. She also held positions with TiVo, United Artists, and Twentieth Century Fox, with responsibilities in executive search, sales, marketing, and content development.

Rosenfield currently serves as an advisor to Modern Health, a start-up providing unique mental health care for companies to offer employees, and The Forem, a seed-funded career development platform for women and the BIPOC community that is addressing barriers to advancement. She is a Board Member of STRIVE, a workforce development organization focused on equity through employment. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, she founded the New Haven Chapter of Frontline Foods/World Central Kitchen, which supported local restaurants and served 27,000 meals to frontline workers at Yale New Haven Hospital. An alumna of Dartmouth College, Rosenfield has received professional certifications as a Master Coach and Executive and Personal Coach.

“Hill+Knowlton has such a rich history and strong global network, but I am most excited about the firm’s vision for the future of the communications discipline,” said Rosenfield. “I look forward to partnering with AnnaMaria and the entire leadership team to build on today’s momentum and ensure Hill+Knowlton is the best place to work – a place where all colleagues can bring their whole selves to do their best, grow and thrive.”

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational, and global clients. H+K operates 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide, as well as an extensive associate network, delivering award-winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Headquartered in New York, the firm is part of WPP, one of the world’s largest communications services groups.

