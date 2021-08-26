checkAd

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Appoints Media Industry Leader Laurie Rosenfield as Global Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading public relations firms, today announced the appointment of Laurie Rosenfield as its global chief people officer, effective September 13, 2021. In this role, Rosenfield will lead the firm’s global human capital strategy across a network spanning 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide. She will report to Global Chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join Hill+Knowlton’s Global Leadership Council.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005356/en/

Laurie Rosenfield, Global Chief People Officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Photo: Business Wire)

Laurie Rosenfield, Global Chief People Officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Photo: Business Wire)

A media industry veteran, Rosenfield brings to H+K a substantial track record accelerating business transformation, improving employee experience, and enabling profitable growth. Most recently, she served as the first global chief people officer at CBS Corporation, where she reported to the CEO and board of directors as the company worked through a high-profile controversy to restore reputation and re-establish trust. In this role, she transformed the human resources function to support the business as the company expanded its digital strategy, improved the employee experience and talent development strategy, and eventually guided key strategic and operational matters related to the merger with Viacom. Prior to her tenure at CBS, Rosenfield held business leadership, talent acquisition, and advisory roles at MediaLink, Wolters Kluwer, TiVo, Twentieth Century Fox, and the William Morris Agency.

“Laurie is an accomplished leader with a unique combination of experiences spanning human resources, executive search, talent strategy, P&L leadership and operational expertise,” said DeSalva. “She is a passionate talent strategist with a keen commercial sense. She is also a respected advisor to management teams and boards focused on innovation, transformation, and growth. I believe her energy and expertise is ideally suited to the ambitious development of Hill+Knowlton currently underway. I’m very eager to start partnering with her to take our employee experience to new levels of fulfilment and to become the preeminent destination for talent in our industry.”

Prior to joining CBS, Laurie led the talent practice at MediaLink, a strategic digital media and advisory firm supporting the marketing, advertising, entertainment, and technology sectors. Reporting to the founder and CEO, she built and led the global talent practice as a competitive alternative to established executive search and boutique consulting firms in the digital media space.

Earlier in her career, Rosenfield was global director, executive search at Wolters Kluwer, where she built an in-house, senior-level executive search capability. She also held positions with TiVo, United Artists, and Twentieth Century Fox, with responsibilities in executive search, sales, marketing, and content development.

Rosenfield currently serves as an advisor to Modern Health, a start-up providing unique mental health care for companies to offer employees, and The Forem, a seed-funded career development platform for women and the BIPOC community that is addressing barriers to advancement. She is a Board Member of STRIVE, a workforce development organization focused on equity through employment. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, she founded the New Haven Chapter of Frontline Foods/World Central Kitchen, which supported local restaurants and served 27,000 meals to frontline workers at Yale New Haven Hospital. An alumna of Dartmouth College, Rosenfield has received professional certifications as a Master Coach and Executive and Personal Coach.

“Hill+Knowlton has such a rich history and strong global network, but I am most excited about the firm’s vision for the future of the communications discipline,” said Rosenfield. “I look forward to partnering with AnnaMaria and the entire leadership team to build on today’s momentum and ensure Hill+Knowlton is the best place to work – a place where all colleagues can bring their whole selves to do their best, grow and thrive.”

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational, and global clients. H+K operates 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide, as well as an extensive associate network, delivering award-winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Headquartered in New York, the firm is part of WPP, one of the world’s largest communications services groups.

For more information about H+K, click here, follow us on Twitter here, like us on Facebook here, and follow us on LinkedIn here.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Appoints Media Industry Leader Laurie Rosenfield as Global Chief People Officer Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading public relations firms, today announced the appointment of Laurie Rosenfield as its global chief people officer, effective September 13, 2021. In this role, Rosenfield will lead the firm’s global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020