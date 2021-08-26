Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia 

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 AUGUST 2021 AT 2 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 18 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a deepwater port on the U.S. East Coast. This is the fifth consecutive order of hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia, demonstrating the customer’s confidence in Kalmar and Kalmar’s leading hybrid technology. The previous corresponding orders date back to 2017. The order will be booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake, and the delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Of the new units, 15 will be delivered to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and three to Virginia International Gateway (VIG). These are the port’s primary container terminals and each is capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. With this order delivered, the customer will have altogether 92 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers in operation at their terminals in addition to the diesel-hydraulic Kalmar shuttles from the terminal’s original grand opening in 2007. Kalmar also provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory.