checkAd

Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 AUGUST 2021 AT 2 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 18 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a deepwater port on the U.S. East Coast. This is the fifth consecutive order of hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia, demonstrating the customer’s confidence in Kalmar and Kalmar’s leading hybrid technology. The previous corresponding orders date back to 2017. The order will be booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake, and the delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2022. 

Of the new units, 15 will be delivered to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and three to Virginia International Gateway (VIG). These are the port’s primary container terminals and each is capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. With this order delivered, the customer will have altogether 92 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers in operation at their terminals in addition to the diesel-hydraulic Kalmar shuttles from the terminal’s original grand opening in 2007. Kalmar also provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory. 

Rich Ceci, Sr. Vice President of Technology and Projects, Port of Virginia: “We have been pleased with our fruitful and close partnership with Kalmar. Their innovative hybrid technology helps us cut fuel consumption, reduce emissions, increase operator comfort, and improve the overall sustainability of our operations.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “Our collaboration with the Virginia Port Authority continues to go from strength to strength. This repeat order is thanks to the superior performance of our eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers and our dedicated and committed local Virginia product support team. Our extensive and highly trained local product support team in the USA enables customers to keep their fleets reliable while making Kalmar the industry leader in hybrid deliveries.”

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas, tel. +1 919 949 1192

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia  CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 AUGUST 2021 AT 2 PM (EEST) Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 18 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a deepwater port on the U.S. East Coast. This is the fifth consecutive order of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Feasibility Study key consultant site visit to Esperance Port completed
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...